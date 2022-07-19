Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

MLB All-Star Game 2022: AL edges NL for 9th straight victory

The All-Star Game took place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The American League got timely home runs from Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton to help them defeat the National League 3-2 in the 2022 Major League All-Star Game on Tuesday night

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase closed down the door for the American League, striking out the side and holding the National League scoreless in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

It’s the ninth consecutive win for the American League. Stanton, of the New York Yankees, was named the All-Star Game MVP for his clutch hitting. It was his first time receiving the honor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The National League got on the board first after the American League got off to a sluggish start with Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani getting picked off at first base by National League starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw. The Los Angeles Dodgers star would settle down and come away unscathed in the first.

National League's Ronald Acuña Jr., of the Atlanta Braves, rounds third base to score on a single from Mookie Betts, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the American League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. 

National League's Ronald Acuña Jr., of the Atlanta Braves, rounds third base to score on a single from Mookie Betts, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the American League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

In the bottom of the first inning, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts singled to center field off American League starter Shane McClanahan to score Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Later in the inning, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt would hit a home run to push the lead to 2-0.

The American League would get all the runs back and then some in the fourth inning.

American League starting pitcher Shane McClanahan, of the Tampa Bay Rays, smiles as he walks back to the dugout during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the American League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.

American League starting pitcher Shane McClanahan, of the Tampa Bay Rays, smiles as he walks back to the dugout during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the American League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stanton would hit a massive 457-foot home run off Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin to tie the game.

The next batter, Buxton, would then hit a solo home run to give the lead to the AL.

American League's Byron Buxton, of the Minnesota Twins, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.

American League's Byron Buxton, of the Minnesota Twins, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

One of the best plays in the game came in the first inning. Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez scooped a ball down the middle of the infield and tossed it behind his back to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson who fired it off to first for a double play.

Later in the game, and before the Stanton and Buxton home runs, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah was mic’d up and fans got to listen to him and FOX commentator John Smoltz go back and forth on strategy.

Albert Pujols, who was a legacy selection for the St. Louis Cardinals, got a standing ovation in the bottom of the fourth inning. It’s Pujols’ last All-Star Game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes and catcher Jose Trevino were paired together during their All-Star appearances. Both players were making their first All-Star Game appearance.

American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, points to the dugout after connecting for a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. 

American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, points to the dugout after connecting for a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Trevino couldn’t believe the moment that was before him during his own at-bat in the seventh.

AARON JUDGE WHIFFS ON CHANCE TO QUELL YANKEES FANS' FEAR OF HIM LEAVING AT SEASON'S END

in the top of the eighth, American League batters were faced with 103 mph heat from Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley.

The 2023 All-Star Game is set for T-Mobile Park in Seattle next season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season gets back underway Thursday for some teams.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.