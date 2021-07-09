MLB All-Star Game 2021: What to know
Coors Field in Denver will host event after it was moved from Atlanta
The 2021 MLB All-Star Game will be played on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver and will feature the top talent baseball has to offer.
The MLB All-Star game was first played in 1933 at Comiskey Park, in Chicago, and has been the annual Mid-Summer Classic ever since. The game was not played in 1945 due to World War II and in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 event isn’t without some controversy.
The game was set for Truist Park in Atlanta – the home of the Braves – but was moved to Colorado after Georgia lawmakers passed an election reform law. Republicans argued the legislation was necessary to shore up confidence in the election process. Democrats claimed the law was "Jim Crow on steroids."
Georgia was one of the key states that former President Trump's campaign honed in on after the 2020 presidential election. President Biden narrowly won Georgia by roughly 12,000 votes.
Senate Republicans are set to run an ad during the game, hitting at Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., over MLB’s decision to move the game from Atlanta. The ad, first obtained by Fox News, will also run during the Home Run Derby on ESPN Monday, July 12.
The All-Star Game will air on Fox.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee told Fox News that the ad buy will cost about $100,000 in total.
As the dust clears on the political back-and-forth, the game is set to go on.
Here’s what you need to know:
**
Coors in the All-Star Game
The All-Star Game was played at Denver's Coors Field once before, in 1998, when the American League defeated the National League, 13-8. Cleveland Indians' second baseman Roberto Alomar was named MVP of the game.
The ballpark also hosted a memorable Home Run Derby that year.
**
American League starters
CA: Salvador Perez, Royals
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
2B: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
OF: Mike Trout, Angels
OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees
OF: Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays
DH/P: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Though Trout was named an All-Star, he’s not slated to play due to injury. Ohtani was voted in as a pitcher and designated hitter – the first player ever achieve the honor.
It’s unclear who will be the opening starting pitcher. Among the options are: Ohtani, Gerrit Cole (Yankees), Lance Lynn (White Sox), Shane Bieber (Indians), Nathan Eovaldi (Red Sox), Kyle Gibson (Rangers), Yusei Kikuchi (Mariners) and Carlos Rodon (White Sox).
**
National League starters
CA: Buster Posey, Giants
1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves
2B: Adam Frazier, Pirates
3B: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
SS: Fernando Tatis, Jr., Padres
OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
OF: Nick Castellanos, Reds
OF: Jesse Winker, Reds
It’s unclear who will be the starting pitcher. Among the options are: Yu Darvish (Padres), Brandon Woodruff (Brewers), Corbin Burnes (Brewers), Kevin Gausman (Giants), German Marquez (Rockies), Trevor Rogers (Marlins) and Zack Wheeler (Phillies).
**
Recent results
2020: Not held due to coronavirus pandemic
2019: American League, 4-3
2018: American League, 8-6 (10 innings)
2017: American League, 2-1 (10 innings)
2016: American League 4-2
**
How to watch
MLB All-Star Weekend essentially begins Sunday afternoon at Coors Field with the MLB All-Star Futures Game featuring some of the top young players in baseball. That game will begin at 3 p.m. ET and can be seen on MLB Network.
On Monday, the MLB Home Run Derby will take place. The battle among the top home run hitters in the sport will start 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.
Tuesday night will be the All-Star Game. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. on FOX. Joe Buck will be teaming up with John Smoltz for the play-by-play coverage. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci are also on the coverage.
Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.