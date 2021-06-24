MLB All-Star Game jerseys leave baseball fans in disbelief

The MLB All-Star Game jerseys were released Thursday.

The American and National League teams will battle on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. The game was initially set to be played at Truist Park near Atlanta but was moved in retaliation of Georgia passing a controversial election bill.

The National League will wear white jerseys and the American League will wear blue. Each team's jersey will feature a vertical abbreviation for the team each player is representing on the left side and over their left breast would be the logo of that particular team.

The caps will feature the team logo with a star featuring the Colorado Rockies’ purple and white colors.

Fans had some hot takes about the uniforms on social media.

It’s unclear who will be representing each side in the midsummer classic. Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is leading the vote-getting in the American League and the Atlanta Braves’ perennial MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr. is leading in the National League.

Voting ends June 28.

Dodger Stadium was going to be the host site of the 2020 All-Star Game but the league canceled the event due to the shortened season over the coronavirus pandemic.