MLB admits some fault in handling Justin Turner's celebrating with COVID

Major League Baseball took some responsibility for allowing Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to return to the field to celebrate the team’s World Series win last month.

Turner was removed from Game 6 after it was learned he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Turner was then seen back on the field, at times with a mask and at other times without a mask, celebrating the team’s World Series victory. As MLB announced its findings in its investigation into Turner’s positive test, it recognized that it could have done more to prevent him from returning to the field.

TURNER WILL NOT BE DISCIPLINED BY MLB FOR RETURN TO FIELD

“…During the somewhat chaotic situation on the field, Mr. Turner was incorrectly told by an unidentified person that other players had tested positive, creating the impression in Mr. Turner’s mind that he was being singled out for isolation,” the league said. “Finally, Major League Baseball could have handled the situation more effectively. For example, in retrospect, a security person should have been assigned to monitor Mr. Turner when he was asked to isolate, and Mr. Turner should have been transported from the stadium to the hotel more promptly.”

The league said Turner was coaxed to leave the isolation room by saying they were already exposed and willing to take further risk and that the third baseman said he received permission from a Dodgers employee to head back to the field. But miscommunication appeared to be the issue over why Turner was allowed to be back on the field.

The Dodgers third baseman apologized for his actions in a separate statement.

“In hindsight, I should have waited until the field was clear of others to take that photo with my wife. I sincerely apologize to everyone on the field for failing to appreciate the risks of returning to the field. I have spoken with almost every teammate, coach, and staff member, and my intentions were never to make anyone uncomfortable or put anyone at further risk,” he said.

