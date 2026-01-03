Mississippi State QB avoids disaster after appearing to suffer gruesome leg injury in Duke's Mayo Bowl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor appeared to avoid serious injury after suffering what appeared to be a gruesome leg injury in the final minutes of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday night.

Taylor, a freshman and Mississippi native, was scrambling for extra yards in the final minutes of the game with Wake Forest leading by 14 points when he took an awkward hit to the legs as he was being tackled.

He had broken free from several tackles before being brought down.

Several videos shared on social media appeared to show Taylor’s left knee bend at an unnatural angle as he went down.

Taylor remained on the ground in obvious pain as medical staff rushed to his assistance. He was eventually carted off the field to the locker room.

Initial fears of a serious injury were eased when Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby expressed optimism following the Bulldogs’ 43–29 loss. Lebby declined to provide specifics about the injury sustained by the promising young quarterback.

"Initial reports have been good, so we’ll continue to evaluate and get more information," he said. "I feel good about getting in the locker room, being able to talk, talk to our medical staff, and being able to see Kamario again."

Taylor's mother, LaQuandra Conner, said in a post on Facebook after the game that he sustained an ankle injury.

"Thanks everyone for the prayers it was his ankle but NOTHING is torn or broken GOD had MY BABY covered and for that I say THANK YOU LORD," her caption read.

Making his second career start for the Bulldogs, Taylor completed 13 of 22 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown, while adding 63 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

