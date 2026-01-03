Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State QB avoids disaster after appearing to suffer gruesome leg injury in Duke's Mayo Bowl

Coach Jeff Lebby expresses optimism following freshman's awkward hit during 43-29 loss to Wake Forest

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor appeared to avoid serious injury after suffering what appeared to be a gruesome leg injury in the final minutes of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday night. 

Taylor, a freshman and Mississippi native, was scrambling for extra yards in the final minutes of the game with Wake Forest leading by 14 points when he took an awkward hit to the legs as he was being tackled. 

Kamario Taylor runs the ball

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball against Wake Forest during the first half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game. The game took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Jan. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

He had broken free from several tackles before being brought down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Several videos shared on social media appeared to show Taylor’s left knee bend at an unnatural angle as he went down.

 Taylor remained on the ground in obvious pain as medical staff rushed to his assistance. He was eventually carted off the field to the locker room. 

Initial fears of a serious injury were eased when Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby expressed optimism following the Bulldogs’ 43–29 loss. Lebby declined to provide specifics about the injury sustained by the promising young quarterback.

Kamario Taylor gets tackled

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) barely gets a pass off before being tackled during the college football Duke’s Mayo Bowl game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. The game took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Jan. 2, 2026. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ALABAMA STAR RECEIVER GIVES 'GLORY TO JESUS CHRIST' AFTER TEAM'S CRUSHING CFP LOSS TO INDIANA

"Initial reports have been good, so we’ll continue to evaluate and get more information," he said. "I feel good about getting in the locker room, being able to talk, talk to our medical staff, and being able to see Kamario again."

Taylor's mother, LaQuandra Conner, said in a post on Facebook after the game that he sustained an ankle injury.

"Thanks everyone for the prayers it was his ankle but NOTHING is torn or broken GOD had MY BABY covered and for that I say THANK YOU LORD," her caption read. 

Kamario Taylor grabs his leg

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) grabs his leg after an awkward tackle during the college football Duke’s Mayo Bowl game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. The game took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Jan. 2, 2026. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Making his second career start for the Bulldogs, Taylor completed 13 of 22 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown, while adding 63 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue