Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama star receiver gives 'glory to Jesus Christ' after team's crushing CFP loss to Indiana

Bernard thanked 'my Lord and Savior' for the opportunity despite Alabama's 38-3 Rose Bowl defeat

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alabama star receiver Germie Bernard closed what is likely the final postgame press conference of his college football career by invoking his faith, giving "glory to my Lord and Savior."

The Crimson Tide suffered a crushing and lopsided loss to No. 1 Indiana in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl on Thursday. While there was little to be thankful for in the 38-3 rout, Bernard felt differently. 

Germie Bernard celebrates with fans

Germie Bernard (5) of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with fans following the 2025 College Football Playoff first-round game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, on Dec. 19, 2025. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 34-24. (CFP/Getty Images)

"I just want to give glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for allowing us to have this opportunity, for allowing this team to be here together in California and to enjoy this moment," he said as the player portion of the presser was wrapping up.  

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Even though it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, there’s still a lot to be grateful for."

 Sitting alongside Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III, Bernard continued to count his blessings. 

"Guys like TK, he went through injury and was able to play throughout the season. Guys were able to play in this game that weren’t healthy throughout the whole year and we were able to walk off the field healthy. So it’s just a lot to be grateful for and I just want to give glory to Jesus Christ for this opportunity." 

Germie Bernard speaks at press conference

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) speaks at a press conference after the 2025 Rose Bowl, a quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff, against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Bernard sat at the press conference wearing eye black with the words "Matthew 6:33," referencing the Bible verse, "But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you."

INDIANA HANDS ALABAMA WORST POSTSEASON LOSS IN PROGRAM HISTORY IN ROSE BOWL BEATDOWN

Despite the team’s overall lack of production on Thursday, Bernard led the offense with 60 receiving yards.

Bernard followed head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama where he immediately took the field as a starter. In 2024, he led the team with 50 receptions for 794 yards and two touchdowns and followed that season with another stellar year, recording 64 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns. 

"It’s been one of the best decisions that I’ve made," Bernard said Thursday of following DeBoer to Alabama. "It’s been a long journey for me, and I’m just grateful that coach DeBoer allowed me to have the opportunity to first come back to Washington and then following him here to the University of Alabama. He’s made a big impact on my life."

Germie Bernard uses a stiff arm

Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) uses a stiff arm to break a tackle by Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 6, 2025. (Gary Cosby Jr./Tuscaloosa News)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

 Bernard is expected to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft where he’ll likely go in the early rounds. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue