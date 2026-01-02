Alabama star receiver gives 'glory to Jesus Christ' after team's crushing CFP loss to Indiana

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alabama star receiver Germie Bernard closed what is likely the final postgame press conference of his college football career by invoking his faith, giving "glory to my Lord and Savior."

The Crimson Tide suffered a crushing and lopsided loss to No. 1 Indiana in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl on Thursday. While there was little to be thankful for in the 38-3 rout, Bernard felt differently.

"I just want to give glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for allowing us to have this opportunity, for allowing this team to be here together in California and to enjoy this moment," he said as the player portion of the presser was wrapping up.

"Even though it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, there’s still a lot to be grateful for."

Sitting alongside Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III, Bernard continued to count his blessings.

"Guys like TK, he went through injury and was able to play throughout the season. Guys were able to play in this game that weren’t healthy throughout the whole year and we were able to walk off the field healthy. So it’s just a lot to be grateful for and I just want to give glory to Jesus Christ for this opportunity."

Bernard sat at the press conference wearing eye black with the words "Matthew 6:33," referencing the Bible verse, "But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you."

Despite the team’s overall lack of production on Thursday, Bernard led the offense with 60 receiving yards.

Bernard followed head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama where he immediately took the field as a starter. In 2024, he led the team with 50 receptions for 794 yards and two touchdowns and followed that season with another stellar year, recording 64 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns.

"It’s been one of the best decisions that I’ve made," Bernard said Thursday of following DeBoer to Alabama. "It’s been a long journey for me, and I’m just grateful that coach DeBoer allowed me to have the opportunity to first come back to Washington and then following him here to the University of Alabama. He’s made a big impact on my life."

Bernard is expected to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft where he’ll likely go in the early rounds.