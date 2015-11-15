Mississippi State coach on Bama: 'I don't know who is going to beat them'

The Tide appear to be rolling toward another playoff appearance. Marvin Gentry USA TODAY Sports

Coming off the high of winning over previously unbeaten LSU, many suspected Alabama would suffer from a hangover performance on the road at Mississippi State. Anyone thinking that was well off the mark.

The Tide left Starkville after demoralizing the Bulldogs by a 31-6 margin in a game that was never in doubt. With Charleston Southern at home and a trip to Auburn remaining on the schedule before a likely date with Florida in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game, can anyone stop the Tide?

According to Sports Illustrated, Mississippi State co-offensive coordinator John Hevesy doesn't see it happening.

The 2006 Gator squad Hevesy is referencing, won the BCS National Championship over Ohio State. It appears the Mississippi State coach just put some lofty expectations on the Tide's shoulders, how will they respond after failing to win a playoff game last season?

(h/t Sports Illustrated)

