Minnesota softball player, parent speak out as trans pitcher dominates postseason

Minnesota's high school softball postseason has been overshadowed by the dominance of a transgender pitcher at Champlin Park High School.

The pitcher led Champlin Park to the state tournament with a dominant shutout victory in the sectional final on Thursday. Meanwhile, a lawsuit by three anonymous female players has been filed against the state for allowing the player to compete.

The law firm representing the plaintiffs, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), has provided statements from one of the female players about her experience facing the trans athlete.

"Hitting against him is not only a physical challenge but a mental, too. It’s a mental battle knowing that he has an advantage in the sport that I grew up playing, making it hard to even want to hit against him. His ability to get outs and spin the ball is a strong advantage, but like I said it’s also incredibly mentally challenging knowing that you’re competing against someone who has unfair advantages leaving you with little to no confidence," the player said.

"This issue has affected me in ways that I never imagined. It’s simply unfair and I hate that nothing is happening to change that. Boys should not be able to take girls spots on teams just because they are capable of doing so. I hope that more girls affected by this issue will stand up against this."

The anonymous player also called out Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for aggressively defending trans inclusion in girls' sports in the state. Ellison has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order.

"It’s really upsetting to know that [Ellison] isn’t taking rights of girls and women seriously. He is allowing boys to compete with girls, and it is not safe and completely unfair. To know that AG Ellison is in complete support of letting boys and men take advantage of females in sports is absolutely disgusting and wrong," the player added.

A local Minnesota parent of another player who had to face the athlete spoke out about the situation during an interview on OutKick's "The Ricky Cobb Show."

"It really comes down to cowardice leadership at the local state and federal level," said Garret Gross, the father of a local player.

"Softball is different man, I'm telling you, these girls are strong, these girls are tough, but they're different than boys. At the highest levels, that ball is coming in 70-plus miles an hour from the pitcher's circle, which is only 43 feet away, and it's coming off that bat 80–85 miles an hour, and it's not question of if or when there will be a catastrophic injury or death that occurs because of this imbalance. The only question really is, is how old will the girl be that's killed and what will her name be?

"That's a strong statement, but that's where it's going to get to and that's going to be really the only thing that's going to make the public wake up here, and the question to all the apathetic people on the sidelines, why are you keeping quiet when we know this is going to happen?"

Champlin Park's school district provided a statement to Fox News Digital defending the decision to allow the athlete to compete on the softball team.

"Throughout the entire season, and as the Rebels advance to the state tournament, it is important to note that all of the student athletes participating for the Champlin Park Softball team are eligible to compete in compliance with Minnesota State High School League rules and applicable state law. Due to data privacy laws, the District is not able to provide public comment regarding a specific student athlete," a statement from the Anoka-Hennepin School District stated.

"In addition, the District is named in an active lawsuit which limits what information can be shared."

After Trump signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order, the Minnesota State High School League announced it would defy federal law by allowing transgender athletes to continue playing in women's sports. Ellison then claimed at a press conference on April 22 that he received notice from the Department of Justice threatening legal action if the state did not follow the executive order, so the AG decided to sue first.

The White House later responded to the lawsuit, condemning Ellison for taking legal action to enable trans inclusion.

"Why would a grown man sue the Trump administration to allow other biological males to participate in women’s sports? This is creepy and anti-woman," White House spokesperson Harrison Fields told Fox News Digital.

Minnesota's state legislature failed to pass the "Preserving Girls’ Sports Act" in early March, which would have stated that "only female students may participate in an elementary or secondary school level athletic team or sport that an educational institution has restricted to women and girls."