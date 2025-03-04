Minnesota state lawmaker calls bill keeping males out of girls' sports 'state-sanctioned genocide'

A Minnesota state representative insisted that a bill keeping trans athletes out of girls' and women's sports was "state-sanctioned genocide" during a hearing on Monday.

During arguments for the Preserve Women’s Sports Act in the Minnesota House of Representatives, Rep. Alicia Kozlowski, of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, made remarks that have since gone viral and incited backlash for her labeling of the bill as "genocide."

"Members, make no mistake that this is just another version of state-sanctioned bullying and genocide," Kozlowski said. "And I don't say that lightly."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Footage of Kozlowski's comments have spread across various social media platforms, prompting harsh responses.

One user on X directed critics to the representative's profile on the platform on Monday.

However, by Tuesday afternoon, Kozlowski's X account had been deactivated.

It is not even the first time in the last two weeks that a state Democrat lawmaker deactivated their X account after facing backlash for an aggressive push to protect trans inclusion in girls' sports.

Ryan Fecteau, the Maine House of Representatives' Democratic speaker, deleted his X account last Thursday, just days after censuring Republican Rep. Laurel Libby.

Libby was censured by the Democratic majority Tuesday evening for a recent social media post pointing out that a transgender high school athlete won a girls' competition. The censure resolution passed by a 75-70 vote and revoked Libby's speaking and voting privileges.

Meanwhile, Fecteau's Facebook and Bluesky accounts were flooded with angry comments from users who condemned the censure, and supported Libby.

And like Fecteau, Kozlowski has been bombarded with angry comments on her other social media accounts that are still active.

The most recent post on Kozlowski's Instagram account alone already has more comments than any other post on her profile.

"You should look up the word genocide and educate yourself before you use it lightly," one user wrote.

HOW TRANSGENDERISM IN SPORTS SHIFTED THE 2024 ELECTION AND IGNITED A NATIONAL COUNTERCULTURE

Another user commented, "Why do you hate girls having fair competition? Biological males 100% of the time will have an advantage… It's literally in their DNA, which can't be changed. You know own, science and all that."

Kozlowski was one of the 66 Democrats who voted against the bill, keeping it one vote shy of reaching the necessary 68-vote threshold for passage.

The act stated that "only female students may participate in an elementary or secondary school level athletic team or sport that an educational institution has restricted to women and girls."

"Female means a female as biologically determined by genetics and defined with respect to an individual’s reproductive system," the bill states .

In contrast with Kozlowski, many Republicans spoke in favor of the ball, citing the desire to protect women's spaces from biological males.

"We cannot allow our girls to be vulnerable to losing their spot on the team, being on the podium, or to injury by a male teammate or male competitor," said state Rep. Peggy Scott. "That is not safe and that is not fair to our girls."

Former Minnesota Vikings player Jack Brewer joined Riley Gaines at the Minnesota state Capitol on Monday to support the bill. Brewer told Fox News Digital last week that he believed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was "disgusting" for continuing to allow biological males in girls' sports in the state.

"It's absolutely disgusting, and it's why, when you see him and you see his mannerisms and the way he carries himself, you know this guy doesn't appeal to real men and boys who have battled it out on the gridiron, man. I have nothing in common with this guy," Brewer said.

"I think he's a disgrace to the football world to be honest."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Minnesota State High School League is one of many state scholastic conferences that announced it would continue letting trans athletes participate in girls’ sports, defying President Donald Trump's recent executive order to prevent it.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, though, wrote a letter late last month warning of the consequences of not passing the "Preserving Girls’ Sports Act."

"The Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights has begun a Title IX investigation into the Minnesota State High School League," the letter from Bondi read. "If the Department of Education's investigation shows that relevant Minnesota entities are indeed denying girls an equal opportunity to participate in sports and athletic events by requiring them to compete against boys, the Department of Justice stands ready to take all appropriate action to enforce federal law."