Deontay Wilder scared for Mike Tyson's well-being in Jake Paul fight: 'He’s too old for this'

From one former heavyweight title winner to another, Deontay Wilder fears 57-year-old Mike Tyson might end up in a coma after fighting Jake Paul.

Tyson shocked everyone when he agreed to fight Paul, which was commissioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations as a professional fight, on July 20.

What was initially an exhibition match has turned into a highly anticipated bout, but Wilder doesn’t think anyone truly cares about Tyson’s well-being.

"I think it’s bad the commission has licensed Mike Tyson because he hasn’t been active in 20 years, so they should not just license him because of who he is, that’s how people get hurt – God forbid he gets hurt," Wilder said to Sportsbook Review.

"People can get hit in the wrong place and at the wrong time, there’s lots of examples where guys have been hit into a coma. It’s easy to do. He’s too old for this.

"At the end of the day, no one gives a f--- about Mike."

Wilder continued by saying he doesn’t care that Tyson underwent tests to deem this a professional fight.

"As long as you’re willing to suffer the consequences if something bad goes wrong," Wilder said.

After the fight was sanctioned, Paul recently said he is "super respectful" of Tyson, but "All is fair in love and war."

"I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die," the YouTube star-turned-boxer said.

Videos of Tyson working out for the fight have shocked many with how fast and powerful he still looks at his age. But Wilder, again, doesn’t care what videos show or what Tyson even says about his well-being.

"His power may not have left completely, but you still need to set it up, your stamina needs to be a certain way, or it’s going to look like a clown show. I don’t want to see it to be honest," he explained.

"I don’t want the last thing I remember of him is him getting knocked out by a YouTuber. The last thing you do, that’s what people remember you by."

While Paul and Tyson prepare for their fight, Wilder will be fighting Zhilei Zhang on June 1.

