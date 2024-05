Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Two generations of boxing are coming face-to-face in Arlington, Texas, in just about two months, and neither Mike Tyson nor Jake Paul Is hiding their age.

Tyson, 57, and Paul, 27, began their press tour for their much-anticipated fight on Monday at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. And, despite just being miles from where Tyson grew up, the crowd seemed pretty split between the two.

The July 20 bout will mark Tyson’s first fight in over four years, when he fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition (Paul was on that undercard against Nate Robinson). It will be a sanctioned, professional fight, which Tyson hasn’t participated in since June 11, 2005, against Kevin McBride.

Formerly known as the "Baddest Man on the Planet," Tyson has been posting clips of his training, and make no mistake, his power is still there.

But he’s no spring chicken.

Of course, there are doubts whether, at his age, he can last the eight rounds, each of which will be two minutes.

Once a man who exuded more confidence than anyone, Tyson obviously knows that Father Time is undefeated, and he was brutally honest about how he feels physically.

"My body is s--- right now," he admitted on Monday. "I’m really sore."

That confidence Tyson once had, Paul has it all, if not more.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has made the sport the most popular it has been since Tyson’s heyday. He’s done it in a much different way, but it’s not hyperbole when one says this may be the biggest fight in modern history.

It’s almost ironic that Paul is going from boxers hardly anyone ever heard of in his last two fights (Andre August and Ryan Bourland, each of whom were first-round knockouts) to arguably the best ever.

So, when a fan asked Paul if he could "take a hit" from Tyson, that confidence was on full display.

"They call him Iron Mike Tyson, but I’m Titanium Jake Paul."

Paul is 9-1 in his career, with his lone loss being via decision to Tommy Fury.

Tyson and Paul will now head to Dallas for one more press conference on Thursday, the same day tickets go on sale.

The fight will be broadcast on Netflix, a first-of-its-kind event, as it will be free for subscribers.

