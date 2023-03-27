Expand / Collapse search
Mike Trout teams with Tiger Woods for New Jersey golf course near MLB star's hometown

Trout's course will be located in Vineland, New Jersey

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout announced Monday he teamed up with Tiger Woods to build a golf course near his hometown in New Jersey. It is slated to open in 2025.

Trout National – The Reserve will be located in Vineland located nearly 7 miles from his hometown of Millville and 41 miles outside of Philadelphia. Trout teamed up with Woods and his company, TGR Design, to make the dream of building a golf course a reality.

David Fletcher, #6, Luis Rengifo, #4, and Mike Trout, #27 of the Los Angeles Angels, get ready to hit golf balls in left field before playing the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

David Fletcher, #6, Luis Rengifo, #4, and Mike Trout, #27 of the Los Angeles Angels, get ready to hit golf balls in left field before playing the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (John McCoy/Getty Images)

"We promised you all a big announcement and here it is!" Trout tweeted. "We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw. We can't wait to share more updates with you as we create Trout National - The Reserve."

The course will feature a "trendsetting clubhouse, five-star lodging, innovative amenities, a wedding chapel and more," according to a news release.

Mike Trout, #27 of Team USA, prepares to bat against Shohei Ohtani, #16 of Team Japan, in the ninth inning of the World Baseball Classic Championship at loanDepot park on March 21, 2023 in Miami.

Mike Trout, #27 of Team USA, prepares to bat against Shohei Ohtani, #16 of Team Japan, in the ninth inning of the World Baseball Classic Championship at loanDepot park on March 21, 2023 in Miami. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"I’m so excited to finally officially announce that we’re doing this project, and doing it in a community that means so much to me," Trout added, via NJ.com. "I was born in Vineland and raised in Millville. I met my wife, Jessica, in Millville, and my parents and siblings and in-laws still live in the area. I could put down roots anywhere in the country, but Jessica and I make south Jersey our off-season home and always cherish the time we get to spend there."

The golf course will be on the other side of the Delaware River, but for now, any hopes and dreams of Trout himself coming to the area to play for the Philadelphia Phillies should be put on ice.

Tiger Woods walks to the fourth tee during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tiger Woods walks to the fourth tee during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in 2019 and will be under contract with the organization through the 2030 season.

