Mike Tomlin on Steelers containing Lamar Jackson: 'We respect him but we do not fear him'

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had no doubts about his team or his defense.

Pittsburgh defeated the Baltimore Ravens 28-24 to move to 7-0 and start the season undefeated through their first seven games for the first time since 1978. The Steelers held Lamar Jackson to 208 passing yards, two touchdown passes and picked him off twice.

Tomlin said the team had no fear of the reigning NFL MVP.

“We respect him but we do not fear him,” Tomlin told reporters after the game, according to NBC Sports Washington. “We're not surprised by anything that transpired.”

Pittsburgh’s defense started out great and finished strong.

Robert Spillane returned a Jackson interception 33 yards for a touchdown. Rooke linebacker Alex Highsmith also had an interception in the win. Spillane and Vince Williams each had fumble recoveries as well.

Ben Roethlisberger threw the go-ahead touchdown pass for Chase Claypool with 7:42 remaining in the game. Neither team would score after that touchdown.

Roethlisberger was 21-for-32 with 182 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The other TD pass was to Eric Ebron. James Conner scored a touchdown on the ground. He had 47 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The Steelers now have a stranglehold on the AFC North. The team will look for its eighth consecutive victory next week against the Dallas Cowboys.