Mike Patrick, longtime ESPN play-by-play announcer, dead at 80

Patrick spent 18 years as ESPN's voice of 'Sunday Night Football'

Scott Thompson
Mike Patrick, a 36-year play-by-play announcer for ESPN, died of natural causes on Sunday. 

Patrick was 80 years old. 

Patrick’s doctor, as well as the City of Clarksburg, West Virginia, confirmed the longtime broadcaster’s death on Tuesday. 

Mike Patrick with Dick Vitale

ESPN announcer Dick Vitale and Mike Patrick get ready before the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at the Smith Center. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

After starting his career in 1982, Patrick became well known as the voice of ESPN’s "Sunday Night Football," a role he starred in for 18 years. 

He began that job in 1987, calling some of the best in NFL primetime until 2005. He was in the booth with former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann, and then Paul Maguire. 

LONGTIME NHL GOALIE, BROADCASTER GREG MILLEN DEAD AT 67

He was also well known for his roles in college football and basketball for the "Worldwide Leader in Sports." 

For college basketball, Patrick was most known as the voice for ESPN’s Women’s Final Four coverage, which began in 1996 to 2009. 

"Thursday Night Football" and "Saturday Night Football" saw Patrick provide play-by-play coverage for college football as well. 

Mike Patrick smiles with Len Elmore

ESPN television announcers Len Elmore (L) and Mike Patrick pose for pictures dressed in 1980s clothing before the start of a retro night game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on February 16, 2005, at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won the game 85-61.  (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

"It’s wonderful to reflect on how I’ve done exactly what I wanted to do with my life," Patrick said when he retired from ESPN in 2018. "At the same time, I’ve had the great pleasure of working with some of the very best people I’ve ever known, both on the air and behind the scenes."

Before breaking out with ESPN, Patrick began working for WVSC-Radio in Somerset, Pennsylvania, in 1966. He would eventually take the trip down to Jacksonville, where he became WJXT-TV’s sports director.

Patrick also worked for WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., as a sports reporter and a weekend anchor. It was there where he called Maryland football and basketball games.

Other than sports, Patrick served in the U.S. military, being commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force following his undergrad at George Washington University. 

Many mourned the loss of Patrick, including fellow ESPN broadcaster Dr. Jerry Lee Punch. 

Mike Patrick on basketball court

Former ESPN broadcaster Mike Patrick (C) is honored by Duke Senior Associate Director of Athletics Jon Jackson (L) and Duke Deputy Director of Athletics Mike Cragg during the game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 21, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

"I learned so much from this man. Mike Patrick could do it all," he wrote on X. "His preparation, his delivery, his voice inflections & his amazing dry humor made him the GOAT in my book. I was so honored to work @ESPNCFB [with] him, & so blessed to call him a dear friend. RIP Mike, u earned it."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.