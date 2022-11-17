Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Pelicans
Pelicans' Trey Murphy III dedicates performances to UVA shooting victims

Murphy says one of the victims was his friend

Ryan Gaydos
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III had his first career double-double in the team’s 124-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night and dedicated his performance over the last two nights to the victims of the University of Virginia shooting victims.

The former Cavaliers basketball player spent one year at the University of Virginia and had 13 points over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. He said after the Bulls game he wanted to dedicate the games to "my friends at Virginia that were killed in the last few days."

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III, #25, slam dunks over Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Murphy said Lavel Davis Jr., was a friend of his.

"Really sad to see him go. He's a special guy. So please keep their families in your prayers," Murphy said.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III, #25, reacts after making a slam dunk in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Fellow Virginia players D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandlers were also killed Sunday night in an on-campus shooting. Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested in the incident.

The University of Virginia canceled their final football home game on Saturday against Coastal Carolina. It is unclear whether the team will play in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III, #25, reacts after he made a slam dunk in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III, #25, reacts after he made a slam dunk in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

"The Virginia athletics department announced today (Nov. 16) the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled," the school said. "The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

