Legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire from Duke after the 2021-22 season: report

Legendary Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will reportedly retire after the 2021-22 season.

The official announcement is "expected soon," Stadium reported Wednesday.

The Krzyzewski name has been synonymous with college basketball for more than four decades. He got his start at Duke before the start of the 1980-81 season after serving as the coach for Army.

With Duke, Krzyzewski went on to win five national championships and elevate countless players to the professional ranks.

He has a career record of 1,170-361 in more than 1,500 games.