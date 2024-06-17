Mike Brumley, former MLB infielder and touted baseball coach, dies in car crash

Mike Brumley, a former MLB infielder who played for six teams during his career, was killed in a car crash in Mississippi on Saturday night. He was 61.

The Seattle Mariners confirmed Brumley’s death in a statement on social media. He played for the Mariners in 1990.

"We are saddened by the passing of former Mariners player and coach, Mike Brumley. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and loved ones," the team said on X. "Mike’s impact on the field, in our organization and across baseball, was felt by generations of players."

The crash occurred on Interstate 20 on Saturday near Edwards, Mississippi, according to FOX 40 Jackson. The crash involved three cars and two 18-wheelers. Brumley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the station. Mississippi Highway Patrol was investigating.

Brumley made his Major League debut with the Chicago Cubs in 1987. He played for the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics in addition to the Mariners until the 1995 season. He hit .206 lifetime.

His biggest impact on the sport came as a coach. He served as an infield coach for the Mariners and Cubs and was the manager of the Salt Lake Stingers and Ogden Raptors in the minor leagues. He also was an instructor and minor league coach for the Atlanta Braves.

Braves third baseman Austin Riley talked about Brumley’s impact on his career and how he learned of Brumley’s death.

"I got a text about 2:30 this morning and I have been up since," Riley said after Atlanta’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, via ESPN. "There are very few people that have been role models in my baseball career, my dad being No. 1 and Mike Brumley being No. 2.

"I feel for his family and his kids and everybody that he was close to. This is a tragic day. Prayers out to his family. It's a tough pill to swallow."

Brumley played in 295 games over the course of his playing career.