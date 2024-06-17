Red Sox's Triston Casas recalls dad's arrest during his Little League game: 'Super valuable lesson'

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas had the luxury of speaking with the ESPN broadcast team during Sunday night’s game against the New York Yankees.

In the fourth inning, with his team leading 3-1, Casas divulged a wild story about his father getting arrested during one of his games when he was younger. Casas admitted that when he was 6 years old, he would refuse to come out of the dugout to play defense.

"My dad, being the dad that he is, trying to teach me the lessons that he did in his own special way, came into the dugout. He actually grabbed me by the shirt, dragged me to the line, and ‘Looney Tunes'-style kicked me out onto the field," Casas said.

He added that one of his best friends’ moms called child services on his dad.

"Had him arrested at the field. I see my dad go away in the cop car, gets arrested, spent the night in jail. But that day, my dad taught me a super valuable lesson that not a lot of people know, and it’s that I had a responsibility to my teammates, I had a responsibility to my coaches, to the parents that showed up that day, all of the fans who were at that Little League game to go out there and give my best effort no matter how I was feeling on the bench."

Casas, a Miami native, was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft by the Red Sox. He made his debut with the team in 2022.

This season, Casas has a .244 batting average with six home runs. However, he has not played since April 20 as he is battling a rib injury. He took dry swings on Saturday and is hoping to return to the lineup by July 1.

Boston won the game on Sunday, 9-3.