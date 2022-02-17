Expand / Collapse search
Olympics
Published

Mikaela Shiffrin fires back at critics following disappointing Olympics run: 'It’s not always easy'

Shiffrin competed in 5 races but did not medal

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
American skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin reminded the world Thursday that she may be down now, but she is not out.

Shiffrin competed in five individual races and finished with three "Did Not Finish" marks and no medals. After talking to reporters about her latest failure, she snapped back at critics in a lengthy statement.

Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out during the women's combined slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing.

Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out during the women's combined slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

"Well kids… Feed ‘em what you wanna feed em. Self pity, sadness… Let the turkeys get you down. There will always be turkeys. Or get up, again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again," she wrote.

"Get up because you can, because you like what you do when it's not infested with the people who have so much apparent hate for you. Just get up. It’s not always easy, but it’s also not the end of the world to fail. Fail twice. Fail 5 times. At the Olympics (Enter me…)

"Why do I keep coming back? Gosh knows it hurts more than it feels good lately. I come back because those first 9 turns today were spectacular, really heaven. That’s where I’m meant to be and I’m stubborn as s---. So let’s go for some team event training tomorrow, and the final alpine race of the Olympics on Saturday."

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after falling in the women's combine slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing.

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after falling in the women's combine slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Shiffrin told reporters she wasn’t "afraid" of what critical words may be coming her way.

"There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted," the two-time gold medalist said. "It’s really strange, but I’m not even afraid of that right now. Maybe that’s because I have zero emotional energy to give anymore."

Shiffrin came into the Olympics as one of the favorites with golds in 2014 and 2018 and several world championship golds under her belt. She was also the leader in the World Cup standings.

Mikaela Shiffrin skis in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing.

Mikaela Shiffrin skis in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Shiffrin has one last contest to potentially medal in – the team Alpine event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.