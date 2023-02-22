Expand / Collapse search
Michigan State Spartans
Published

Michigan State upsets No. 17 Indiana in first home game since deadly shooting

The Hoosiers have lost of two of three games

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
In its first home game since the deadly shootings on campus that killed three students and hospitalized five others, the Michigan State Spartans pulled off an upset. 

Michigan State defeated No. 17 Indiana 80-65 Tuesday night at the Breslin Center, shaking off a slow start to move to 17-10 on the season. 

Michigan State's Tyson Walker shoots against Indiana's Malik Reneau during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan.

Michigan State's Tyson Walker shoots against Indiana's Malik Reneau during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

"It was definitely a emotional," senior Spartans guard Tyson Walker said. "Everybody was involved in some way because everybody’s on campus. So, it was definitely good to go out there and play well for everybody."

Just eight days after the shooting, the arena held a moment of silence and recognized the victims, survivors and first responders before the game. 

"I wish I could have ran up to that top row and thank the people that were there," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo observes a moment of silence before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan. Hundreds of people filled a Detroit church Tuesday for the funeral of a 19-year-old Detroit-area woman, an aspiring doctor who was one of three students fatally shot last week at Michigan State.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo observes a moment of silence before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan. Hundreds of people filled a Detroit church Tuesday for the funeral of a 19-year-old Detroit-area woman, an aspiring doctor who was one of three students fatally shot last week at Michigan State. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Once the game started, Michigan State quickly fell behind the Hoosiers, down 22-13 with just over six minutes to play in the first half. 

However, the Spartans closed the half on a 22-7 run, taking a 35-29 lead into the locker room and never looking back. 

The Spartans got 23 points from Walker and 22 points from junior guard A.J. Hoggard, shooting 47.6% from beyond the three-point line as a team. 

T-shirts are placed in the front row of the Breslin Center for the three killed and five injured Michigan State students before an NCAA college basketball game between Indiana and Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. 

T-shirts are placed in the front row of the Breslin Center for the three killed and five injured Michigan State students before an NCAA college basketball game between Indiana and Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.  (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Following the deadly shooting, Michigan State’s game against Minnesota was postponed. 

The Spartans played against Michigan in its return to the court, losing 84-72. 

Michigan State heads to Iowa on Saturday while Indiana will play No. 5 Purdue on the road. 

