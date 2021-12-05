Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines
Published

Michigan scores 42 points in Big Ten title game as they honor Oxford High School shooting victims

Jim Harbaugh called Tate Myre a 'hero' after the game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Michigan won the Big Ten Championship with heavy hearts on Saturday as they were honoring the victims of the Oxford High School shooting while they played.

The Wolverines wore a special patch that featured the letters "TM" and "42" with four hearts to remember Tate Myre, who was a football star with the high school, and the other victims in the horrific shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: The Michigan Wolverines will wear a patch honoring the Oxford High School victims during the Big Ten Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

"The shape is Oxford’s ‘Block O,’ meant to honor all victims, survivors, and community members," the team said.

"The ‘TM’ and ‘42’ pay tribute to football player Tate Myre. Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, whose lives were senselessly lost earlier this week, are represented by four blue hearts."

Michigan ended up scoring 42 points in the win over Iowa. The No. 42 was Myre's in football.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up before the Big Ten Football Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The four Michigan students were shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. None of the victims were older than 17. Myre was remembered as a "hero" by his peers. A petition is also circulating that calls on the school to rename its Wildcat Stadium after him. The petition has been signed by more than 200,000 people

"Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School," petition organizer Drake Biggie wrote.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes up field during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. ()

Harbaugh called Myre a "hero" after Saturday's game.

Seven others who were injured included both students and a teacher.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com