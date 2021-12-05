Michigan scores 42 points in Big Ten title game as they honor Oxford High School shooting victims

Michigan won the Big Ten Championship with heavy hearts on Saturday as they were honoring the victims of the Oxford High School shooting while they played.

The Wolverines wore a special patch that featured the letters "TM" and "42" with four hearts to remember Tate Myre, who was a football star with the high school, and the other victims in the horrific shooting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The shape is Oxford’s ‘Block O,’ meant to honor all victims, survivors, and community members," the team said.

"The ‘TM’ and ‘42’ pay tribute to football player Tate Myre. Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, whose lives were senselessly lost earlier this week, are represented by four blue hearts."

Michigan ended up scoring 42 points in the win over Iowa. The No. 42 was Myre's in football.

MICHIGAN ROUTS IOWA FOR BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP, LIKELY SECURES SPOT IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

The four Michigan students were shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. None of the victims were older than 17. Myre was remembered as a "hero" by his peers. A petition is also circulating that calls on the school to rename its Wildcat Stadium after him. The petition has been signed by more than 200,000 people.

"Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School," petition organizer Drake Biggie wrote.

Harbaugh called Myre a "hero" after Saturday's game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seven others who were injured included both students and a teacher.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.