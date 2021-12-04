Michigan routs Iowa for Big Ten Championship, likely secures spot in College Football Playoff

Michigan and Jim Harbaugh finally broke through and won the Big Ten Championship on Saturday.

The Wolverines dominated Iowa at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis and beat Iowa 42-3. The victory likely secures Michigan a spot in the College Football Playoff and it will be determined whether they enter the bracket at the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the nation.

It was also Michigan’s first Big Ten title since 2004 and first in the championship format.

Michigan played tight defense on Iowa. The team kept Tyler Goodson from breaking out into the open field and kept their passing game average.

Spencer Petras finished 9-for-22 with 137 yards. Goodson was held to 50 yards on 18 carries. It was among the lowest rushing yard totals for him during the entire season. Michigan also forced Alex Padilla to throw an interception late in the game.

Iowa’s usually tight defense was no match for Michigan.

Cade McNamara was 16-for-24 with 169 passing yards and a touchdown pass as well as an interception. Donovan Edwards had a 75-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson that helped break the game open in the first quarter.

Wilson finished with two catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards each had a rushing touchdown.

For Harbaugh, the Big Ten Championship is a message to all those who doubted him over the last few years. The Wolverines appeared to be close to making the College Football Playoff but the inability to beat Ohio State and beat other divisional opponents at points during the regular seasons hampered the team tremendously.

This year was completely different as Michigan recovered nicely from a loss to Michigan State and beat Ohio State for the first time in a few years and the first time for Harbaugh.

The momentum Michigan has will likely carry them into the Playoff as fans hope it lasts a lot longer than that.