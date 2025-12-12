Expand / Collapse search
Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh reacts to Sherrone Moore's firing and charges

Harbaugh 'still processing' information after Moore was fired as Michigan head coach before being charged with home invasion and stalking

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore released on bail after arrest Video

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore released on bail after arrest

Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney has the latest on former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore's fall from grace on 'Special Report.'

Jim Harbaugh was asked about his Michigan football successor's scandal Friday and said he still hasn't even processed it.

Sherrone Moore, Harbaugh's offensive coordinator before taking the head coaching job after Harbaugh left Michigan in 2024 to lead the Los Angeles Chargers, was fired Wednesday before being arrested and charged with home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering.

During a Chargers' news conference Friday, Harbaugh was asked about his reaction to Moore's situation. 

Jim Harbaugh with hands up

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at a news conference at The Bolt. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

"Still processing. Heard that. Chad Jessop told me, one of our equipment guys, when we were coming off the field on Thursday. So ... it uh ...  still processing that like a lot of people I'm sure."

Moore joined Harbaugh's staff as a tight end coach in 2018 before working his way up to offensive coordinator by 2023. That year, Moore also served as interim head coach while Harbaugh was suspended twice, leading Michigan to a 4-0 record in Harbaugh's absence. Michigan went on to win the national championship over Washington that year. 

Harbaugh left the program to make his NFL return, and Moore was promoted to become the first Black head coach in Michigan football history. 

Now, Moore is jobless and at the center of one of the biggest college sports scandals of the year. 

After Moore was fired Wednesday, the university announced it had found credible evidence of an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Moore was then detained by police Wednesday after news of his dismissal broke. 

Sherrone Moore looks on

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore during warmups before a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field in Chicago Nov. 15, 2025. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Moore was arraigned Friday on stalking and home invasion charges. According to prosecutors, he faces a felony charge of home invasion in the third degree and two misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering.

Both misdemeanor charges are related to a "domestic relationship."

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the victim to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at the woman’s home. 

Moore allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors and began threatening to take his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life." 

Prosecutors claimed Moore "terrorized" the staffer and that they believed he was a "risk to public safety." 

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and offensive coordinator/assistant coach Sherrone Moore Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Francis Xavier "Biff" Poggi was named interim head coach and will be on the sideline when Michigan takes on Texas in the Citrus Bowl Dec. 31. 

Earlier this season, Poggi took over for Moore during Moore's suspension for recruiting violations. 

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

