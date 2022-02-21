Michigan's Juwan Howard suspended for remainder of regular season: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard is expected to be suspended for the final five games of the regular season, Yahoo Sports reported citing a source on Monday night.

The university nor the Big Ten has announced if there will be any further suspensions.

Howard appeared to throw a punch at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after arguing with head coach Greg Gard following a Badgers’ 77-63 victory on Sunday. Howard admitted after the game that he was upset when Gard called a timeout with 15 seconds left and up 15 points. He also said that Gard touched him during the post-game line, and he felt the need to defend himself.

"I didn’t like the timeout being called, and I’ll be totally honest with you," Howard told reporters after the game, via MLive . "I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially being a large lead. And then to have a timeout called with three seconds or four seconds to go, I thought that was what I felt wasn’t fair to our guys."

In the handshake line, Gard and Howard met. Howard appeared to tell Gard he "won’t forget that," and Gard had put his hand on Howard’s elbow to try and keep him there while the two talked.

Howard and Gard continued to exchange words, and that’s when Howard grabbed the Wisconsin coach’s shirt. Players and coaches from both teams separated the two men, but Howard then reengaged and slapped Krabbenhoft in the head with an open hand.

The Wolverines (14-11, 8-7) will be without their head coach as they look to make a late season push into the NCAA Tournament.

