Michigan Wolverines
Published

Michigan's Juwan Howard suspended for remainder of regular season: report

Michigan nor the Big Ten has announced if there will be any further suspensions

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard is expected to be suspended for the final five games of the regular season, Yahoo Sports reported citing a source on Monday night.

The university nor the Big Ten has announced if there will be any further suspensions.

Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard  directs his team during the game with the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center.

Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard  directs his team during the game with the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. (Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)

Howard appeared to throw a punch at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after arguing with head coach Greg Gard following a Badgers’ 77-63 victory on Sunday. Howard admitted after the game that he was upset when Gard called a timeout with 15 seconds left and up 15 points. He also said that Gard touched him during the post-game line, and he felt the need to defend himself.

MICHIGAN'S JUWAN HOWARD EXPLAINS POSTGAME SKIRMISH, AD CONDEMNS ACTIONS

"I didn’t like the timeout being called, and I’ll be totally honest with you," Howard told reporters after the game, via MLive. "I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially being a large lead. And then to have a timeout called with three seconds or four seconds to go, I thought that was what I felt wasn’t fair to our guys."

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-63.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-63. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

In the handshake line, Gard and Howard met. Howard appeared to tell Gard he "won’t forget that," and Gard had put his hand on Howard’s elbow to try and keep him there while the two talked.

Howard and Gard continued to exchange words, and that’s when Howard grabbed the Wisconsin coach’s shirt. Players and coaches from both teams separated the two men, but Howard then reengaged and slapped Krabbenhoft in the head with an open hand.

The Wolverines (14-11, 8-7) will be without their head coach as they look to make a late season push into the NCAA Tournament.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova