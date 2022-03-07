Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan Wolverines
Published

Michigan's Juwan Howard returns, has meetings with players

The Wolverines are on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a 17-13 overall record and 11-9 mark in the Big Ten

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Juwan Howard has resumed his role as Michigan's basketball coach after serving a five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head.

Howard met individually with each player Monday, when the team did not have a practice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Wolverines are on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a 17-13 overall record and 11-9 mark in the Big Ten.

FILE - Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts to a play as associate head coach Phil Martelli watches from the bench during the first half of the team's Elite Eight game against UCLA in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Martelli will fill in for Howard for the rest of the regular season. Howard was suspended five games and fined $40,000 by the Big Ten Conference after hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach in the head during the handshake line after a loss Sunday, Feb. 20.

FILE - Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts to a play as associate head coach Phil Martelli watches from the bench during the first half of the team's Elite Eight game against UCLA in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Martelli will fill in for Howard for the rest of the regular season. Howard was suspended five games and fined $40,000 by the Big Ten Conference after hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach in the head during the handshake line after a loss Sunday, Feb. 20. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

With coach Phil Martelli filling in for Howard, Michigan closed the regular season with a win over then-No. 23 Ohio State on the road Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Howard will be back on the sideline Thursday in Indianapolis, leading the eighth-seeded Wolverines against ninth-seeded Indiana in the conference tournament quarterfinals.