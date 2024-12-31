Michigan defense shines as Wolverines upset Alabama in ReliaQuest Bowl

The Michigan Wolverines ended 2024 in the same way they began it: with a win over Alabama.

Michigan upset the Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on New Year's Eve to end their season on a three-game win streak, which included an upset over rival Ohio State.

The 19-13 win comes nearly a year after Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day to advance to the national championship game where Jim Harabugh and J.J. McCarthy would lead the Wolverines to victory before departing for the NFL.

According to Detroit Free Press, the win marks the first time a college football program defeated Alabama twice in the same calendar year.

But 2024 was a tough year for Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, who coached Washington in the CFB final.

Having been disappointed with being left out of the expanded 12-team CFP field, Alabama was the favorite heading into Tuesday’s bowl game. But Michigan’s defense, led by former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, shut down Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, sacking him five times and forcing three turnovers.

Dominic Zvada kicked four field goals and Davis Warren threw a first-half touchdown pass to Fredrick Moore, but it was Michigan’s defense that secured the win.

Alabama had a chance to win it in the final drive, but on fourth-and-10 in the red zone, Milroe was shut down. He finished 16 of 32 for 192 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception.

