Ex-Giants coach Wink Martindale shades team amid woeful season

Wink Martindale is clearly happy to have moved on from the New York Giants.

The former defensive coordinator, who took on the same role with the Michigan Wolverines this season, made that much clear during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I haven't sat down and thought about the long haul," Martindale said when asked about his plans to remain coaching college football.

"When you're 61, you just try to think about tomorrow. I'm glad that I'm here. I love the players that we have. It's obviously a different game, but it's a lot better than being in some places that are 2-7."

The "some places" Martindale was seemingly referencing was his former employer.

Martindale was hired by Michigan in February after he and the Giants agreed to part ways after two tumultuous seasons. The news followed reports that circulated earlier in the 2023 season that Martindale and head coach Brian Daboll weren't getting along.

The final straw appeared to be a string of firings that Martindale reportedly had not been pleased with.

According to the New York Post’s reporting at the time, Martindale had an explosive outburst with Daboll and subsequently resigned his position.

While not sitting at 2-7, the 5-4 Wolverines aren’t doing much better, but it's an outcome Martindale expected this season.

"When you lose the games that you lose, you're disappointed, but also when you've done it as long as I've done it, there's seasons like this, where things just happen. I told the defense before the season even started: It's going to be a different year, it's going to be a different season," he said Wednesday.