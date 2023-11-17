Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan assistant coach Chris Partridge dismissed just one day after Jim Harbaugh accepts three-game ban

School officials did not immediately provide a reason for the dismissal

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jim Harbaugh will miss a second consecutive game when the Michigan Wolverines take on Maryland, but another coach won't be making the trip to College Park this weekend.

Michigan announced that linebackers coach Chris Partridge had been dismissed effective immediately. Rick Minter will instead step in and serve as the Wolverine's linebackers coach for Saturday's matchup with the Terrapins. 

The university did not specify whether Partridge's removal was connected in any way to the ongoing sign-stealing scandal. "Effective today, Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement on Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Coach Chris Partridge speaks with a Michigan football player

Linebackers Coach Chris Partridge speaks with Michael Barrett #23 of the Blue Team during the second quarter of the Michigan Football spring game at Michigan Stadium on April 1, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Minter was named Michigan's director of player personnel in 2015. He has since served in various coaching roles, including special teams coach and safeties coach. He was the team's linebackers coach for three years from 2016-19. He spent the past three seasons as a co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

MICHIGAN'S JIM HARBAUGH AGREES TO SERVE 3-GAME BAN, BIG TEN DROPS SIGN-STEALING INVESTIGATION

Partridge's departure marks the second staffer to leave a position in the football program over the past few weeks. Former recruiting analyst Connor Stalions stepped down earlier this month after his name was linked to the alleged sign-stealing operation.

Coach Chris Partridge looks on during a Michigan game

Linebackers Coach Chris Partridge looks on during the fourth quarter of the Michigan Football spring game at Michigan Stadium on April 1, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Harbaugh agreed to accept his three-game ban. The decision effectively canceled a previously scheduled hearing which would have discussed whether Harbaugh could coach the team for either of the two remaining regular season games.

FROM OUTKICK: LEBRON JAMES BECOMES LATEST TO TAKE SHOT AT MICHIGAN, JIM HARBAUGH

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was Michigan's interim coach during this past Saturday's win over No. 10 Penn State. The 24-15 victory marked the Wolverines' first win against a ranked opponent. After the game, Moore broke down in tears when he spoke about Harbaugh and how the team responded to the head coach's suspension.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Saturday's game against Maryland, the Wolverines return to Michigan Stadium to take on the rival Ohio State Buckeyes.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.