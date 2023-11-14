Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan Wolverines

Lou Holtz says Michigan's alleged sign-stealing was 'illegal,' rips decision to suspend Jim Harbaugh midseason

Harbaugh is attempting to nullify the Big Ten's 3-game suspension

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Lou Holtz calls Michigan sign-stealing scandal 'deplorable' Video

Lou Holtz calls Michigan sign-stealing scandal 'deplorable'

Lou Holtz appears on OutKick's 'Hot Mic' to talk Michigan football's sign-stealing scandal.

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was not on the sideline Saturday as he began serving a three-game suspension. Last Friday, The Big Ten determined that the football program violated the league's sportsmanship policy.

Harbaugh and the university filed a complaint against the Big Ten and conference Commissioner Tony Petitti in state court Friday shortly after the suspension was announced. Michigan is seeking a temporary restraining order, which, if granted, would allow Harbaugh to return to the sidelines for the next two games.

Lou Holtz spent many decades on college football sidelines. Earlier this week, he appeared on Dan Dakich of OutKick's "Don't @ Me" show to weigh in on the ongoing scandal, calling Michigan's actions "illegal."

"I think it has to be investigated, but it is illegal what they did," Holtz said in reference to the sign-stealing allegations against Michigan. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lou Holtz speaks during an event

Two-time Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year recipient Lou Holtz speaks during the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year press conference at Renaissance Hotel Dallas in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 10, 2015. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Holtz added that he supports football teams doing whatever they can to gain an edge, as long as it falls within the rules.

"I'm all for getting an advantage during the game if you can do it legally, but this is really unfair to the other team."

EX-NOTRE DAME COACH LOU HOLTZ DOUBLES DOWN ON OHIO STATE CRITIQUE, SAYS BUCKEYES ARE 'GOOD' BUT NOT GREAT

Harbaugh is allowed to coach his football team during practices throughout the week, but he cannot appear on the sidelines during the remaining regular season games. 

The suspension does not apply to any potential bowl games. If the undefeated and third-ranked Wolverines advance to the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh would be allowed to coach.

Lou Holtz on stage with Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines

Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz, left, dabs in front of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Michigan Signing of the Stars event at Hill Auditorium on Feb. 3, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was Michigan's interim coach during this past Saturday's win over No. 10 Penn State. The 24-15 victory marked the Wolverines' first win against a ranked opponent. After the game, Moore broke down in tears when he spoke about Harbaugh and how the team responded to the head coach's suspension.

Holtz added that he does not believe the Michigan football players should be held responsible for the alleged sign-stealing.

Jim Harbaugh looks on during a Michigan game

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on in the first half while playing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

"However, not saying he shouldn't be allowed to coach. I think it's hard to make a decision in the middle of the year," Holtz told Dakich. "They should have done this either before the season or after the season, but don't make a decision during the season. It's unfair to the team. The team had nothing to do with it."

Harbaugh said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel was not pleased that Big Ten officials did not make direct contact to inform the school about the three-game suspension. Instead, Manuel learned that Harbaugh would be banned from the sidelines via multiple news reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan has two more games on its schedule. The team travels to Maryland this weekend before returning to Michigan Stadium to take on the rival Ohio State Buckeyes.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.