Michigan acting head coach has emotional message for Jim Harbaugh: 'Love the s--- out of you man'

Jim Harbaugh was not allowed to coach Saturday against No. 10 Penn State after the Big Ten banned him from games for the remainder of the 2023 college football season amid the NCAA’s investigation into whether Michigan conducted off-campus scouting and sign-stealing.

While it is yet to be seen whether Harbaugh will in fact remain away from the sidelines for the rest of the year, Michigan did play without its head coach in Week 11 in what was the first real test of the season for the Wolverines.

Michigan passed the test with flying colors.

MICHIGAN REMAINS UNDEFEATED, DEFEATS PENN STATE AMID JIM HARBAUGH'S BAN

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore filled in for Harbaugh and had an emotional message for his head coach after a 24-15 win over Penn State .

"I want to thank the Lord. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh ," Moore said on the field after the game. "I love you man. I love the sh*t out of you man. Did this for you! For this university, the president, our AD. We got the best players, the best university, the best alumni in the country. Love you guys."

Michigan running back Blake Corum ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while the Wolverines' defense stifled Penn State for most of the day.

"This is what I was made for. This is what my team was made for," Corum said on the field after the win. "The offensive line, I told them, ‘Just fight man. Push, push, and I’m going to run downhill.’ I’m so proud of Donovan [Edwards]. I'm so proud of the tight ends, J.J. [McCarthy]. He got dinged up but he kept fighting.

"This team is full of fighters. And that’s what I love about them. That’s why I came back. I didn’t come back for stats. I didn’t come back for touchdowns. I came for these guys. I came back to win."

Penn State and head coach James Franklin continue to struggle in big games, scoring just 27 combined points in their two biggest games of the season against Ohio State and Michigan.

Harbaugh filed an emergency motion against the Big Ten Conference and Commissioner Tony Petitti on Friday, and there will be an in-person hearing November 17 at 9 a.m., according to ESPN. The motion seeks an emergency temporary restraining order along with a preliminary injunction, according to Outkick.

Harbaugh is allowed to coach the team during the week but is not allowed to be at Michigan's final regular season games.