Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan wishes he could take 'magic pill' to play basketball again

Jordan is a 'special contributor' for NBC

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Michael Jordan may be back on the sidelines of the NBA, but his love for the sport is still strong.

The Chicago Bulls legend, 62, spoke to NBC’s Mike Tirico as coverage of the league changed networks and the Hall of Famer embarked on a new role as "special contributor."

Michael Jordan at Watkins Glen

NASCAR Cup Series owner Michael Jordan looks on from atop his team’s pit box during the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 10, 2025. (Matthew O'Haren/Imagn Images)

He told Tirico he still loves the game and wished he could, somehow, get back onto the floor.

"In all honesty, I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts and go out and play the game of basketball today because that's who I am," Jordan said. "That type of competition, that type of competitiveness is what I live for, and I miss it. 

"I miss that aspect of playing the game of basketball. Being able to challenge myself against what people see as great basketball. But it's better for me to be sitting here talking to you as opposed to popping my Achilles and I'm in a wheelchair for a while."

Michael Jordan talks to a ref

Chicago Bulls guard (23) Michael Jordan reacts to a call with an official against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. (USA Today Sports )

Jordan said he still wants to talk basketball and to "pay it forward" for the players presently in the NBA.

"I think, for more or less, as a basketball player is being able to pass on messages of success and dedication to the game of basketball," he added.

Jordan has been away from the game for about two years after he sold his stake of the Charlotte Hornets in August 2023 for more than $3 billion. He’s turned his attention to 23XI Racing and the pursuit of a NASCAR championship.

Michael Jordan backs down Bryon Russell

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23), right, goes up against Utah Jazz player Bryon Russell (3) in Game 5 of the 1998 NBA Finals on June 12, 1998.  (Anne Ryan/USA Today)

Jordan is considered the greatest NBA player of all time. He went undefeated during his NBA Finals runs, has five NBA MVP awards and was a 14-time All-Star. He played a majority of his career with the Bulls before he wrapped up with the Washington Wizards.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

