Green Bay Packers

Micah Parsons on potentially sacking former Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott this week: 'Going to be painful'

Parsons makes his return to Dallas as a member of the Green Bay Packers following his offseason trade

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
All eyes will be on "America’s Game of the Week" on Fox this Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers, marking Micah Parsons’ return to AT&T Stadium for the first time since being traded.

Instead of helping the Cowboys win, Parsons will be tasked with chasing quarterback Dak Prescott. And while he admits it won’t be easy emotionally, he’s ready for the challenge.

"It’s going to be painful," Parsons said of the chance to sack Prescott. "That’s my guy. He was always like a good mentor for me. But you know how it is. He always told me if I ever faced him that it’ll be a great matchup, so I’m excited to see what Sunday brings."

Micah Parsons looks on field

Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after the Packers beat the Detroit Lions 27-13 at Lambeau Field on Sept. 7, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Despite the national attention surrounding his homecoming, Parsons insists he’s approaching it like any other game.

"I accepted my fate weeks ago when the trade happened," he said. "So, for me, it’s just all about playing another game and just doing what I do best, and that’s be a disruptive football player. I think the media and the fans are trying to blow it up to be such a big thing. But I just look at it as just another game at AT&T."

COWBOYS OWNER JERRY JONES SAYS MICAH PARSONS WON'T RECEIVE TRIBUTE VIDEO AS PACKERS HEAD TO DALLAS IN WEEK 4

The trade dominated headlines when it went down just days before the start of the season. Many expected Parsons would sign a long-term extension with Dallas, but owner Jerry Jones ultimately honored his trade request. Green Bay acquired Parsons in exchange for first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts, plus defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The Packers quickly made Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a four-year contract reportedly worth up $188 million and $136 million guaranteed.

Micah Parsons looks on field

Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sept. 7, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Through three games, the move has raised questions for Dallas. The Cowboys’ defense has faltered, and they nearly started 0-3 if not for Brandon Aubrey’s 60-plus-yard field goal that forced overtime against the Giants in Week 2, where Aubrey later won it. Dallas sits at 1-2 after last week’s blowout loss to the Bears.

Green Bay, meanwhile, is 2-1 despite a surprising loss in Cleveland. Parsons has tallied 1.5 sacks and five combined tackles so far, continuing to anchor a strong defensive front.

"Besides the fans, just the teammates, the support staff — I mean, they made this transition so great and I’m just extremely honored and blessed to be with such a great group of guys that want to win and that just want to play football," Parsons said. "I think we’ve been playing really good football so far, so that helps, and I just hope we continue that."

Micah Parsons looks up on field

Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field on Sept. 11, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

For Parsons, it may be just another game. For the Cowboys and their fans, it’s the return of a star who grew up dreaming of wearing the star and became a four-time Pro Bowler in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

