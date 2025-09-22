Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Micah Parsons won't receive tribute video as Packers head to Dallas in Week 4

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the NFL heads into Week 4, one matchup stands out: the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.

It will mark the first return of Micah Parsons, the four-time Pro Bowler dealt to Green Bay this offseason in a shocking trade. Parsons has thrived with the Packers, while the Cowboys’ defense has struggled without him.

The "Sunday Night Football" spotlight ensures plenty of attention, and many wondered whether Dallas would show Parsons a tribute video for his contributions. Team owner Jerry Jones made it clear that will not happen.

"I don’t think that’s appropriate this way. Emmitt [Smith coming back] was a different story," Jones told The Athletic. "But that’s not to diminish Micah. I think Micah’s got enough welcome out there. We just need to show we’ve got antidotes for that."

Tribute videos are common when star players return to their former homes. Parsons, drafted 12th overall in 2021, collected 52.5 sacks and 112 quarterback hits during his time in Dallas.

Jones compared Parsons’ case to Smith, the Hall of Fame running back who won three Super Bowls in 13 seasons with the Cowboys.

After his release in 2003, Smith received a tribute when he returned with the Arizona Cardinals, recognition Jones said Parsons doesn’t warrant.

While Parsons became a fan favorite in Dallas, tensions remain between the star pass rusher and Jones.

Parsons has recorded 1.5 sacks and six quarterback hits through three games with Green Bay, which sits at 2-1 after a surprising loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are 1-2 following a blowout defeat to the Chicago Bears.

