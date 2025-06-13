Protesters hauled away as anti-ICE protests continue in Los Angeles despite mayor's curfew order

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles continued even after LA Mayor Karen Bass issued a curfew from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations continue in Southern California.

Late Thursday evening, the LAPD took a bus load of more than 20 protesters away as they continued to chant "peaceful protest."

The protests in LA exploded over the weekend, causing the Los Angeles Police Department to declare an "unlawful assembly" Sunday night.

LA-AREA MAYORS PLEAD WITH TRUMP ADMIN TO STOP ICE IMMIGRATION ARRESTS

"Agitators have splintered into and through out the Downtown Area," the LAPD's Central Division wrote on X. "Residents, businesses and visitors to the Downtown Area should be alert and report any criminal activity. Officers are responding to several different locations to disperse crowds."

Bass announced she would be extending the curfew on Thursday during a news conference and stated that it seemed to be helping to lessen confrontations between law enforcement and protesters.

"We have had to have a curfew in the city because we want to make sure that the downtown neighborhood and all the other neighborhoods are safe," she said. "But let me be very clear, we want peace to come to our city. The peace that we need to have happen needs to begin in Washington, and we need to stop the raids."

Over the last couple of days what started out as a peaceful protest has continued to escalate with rioters burning flags in the streets, defacing police vehicles and destroying property.

MAYOR BASS BLAMES TRUMP'S ICE RAIDS FOR STARTING RIOTS WHILE CLAIMING 'THINGS IN LA ARE CALM'

"An UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY has been declared for the Downtown Los Angeles area," LAPD stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, more than 2,000 National Guardsmen have been stationed in L.A., to combat protests that are expected to continue through the weekend.

Los Angeles residents may also begin to see Marines in the area as soon, with protection operations in coordination with the National Guard set to begin Friday.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.