Mexico Gold Cup soccer game in Los Angeles sees anti-ICE protesters demonstrate outside stadium

Photos and online footage showed protests outside the Gold Cup soccer game between Mexico and the Dominican Republic at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

One of the individuals who joined the protests criticized President Donald Trump in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

"I am a soccer fan but today we are not for soccer," Daniel Fuentes said in Spanish. "It is not fair what Donald Trump is doing, lifting up our working people saying they are criminals and it is not so. They are raging against us Latinos, saying we are the worst."

The ongoing unrest over immigration enforcement in Southern California spilled onto the streets surrounding the stadium amid uncertainty over potential ICE raids impacting the game.

MEXICO PRESIDENT CALLS FOR US IMMIGRATION FORCES TO SPARE FANS AT LA SOCCER GAME

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged U.S. immigration forces in Los Angeles to give grace to fans at the Mexico vs. Dominican Republic game.

"We don't believe that at any soccer match there will be any [immigration] action ... we call for none to be taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement," Sheinbaum said in a Friday press conference.

"Mexico will always promote peace," she added.

Multiple fans at the game told the Los Angeles Times that the situation rocking Los Angeles culminated in a more somber-than-usual mood for the Mexico fans at the game.

"When the Mexican team plays, it’s a celebration, right? But no, it wasn’t," a man nicknamed "El Coronel" told the outlet.

"We don’t feel right celebrating with music and food [when] our brothers and sisters and cousins and mothers are all suffering from what’s happening."