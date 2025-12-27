Mets star's wife named to NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's inaugural committee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The wife of New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor, Katia Reguero Lindor, was listed on New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s list of inaugural committee members.

Reguero Lindor was listed as the host of "The Unaparent Podcast" on the list of members that was released by Mamdani earlier this week. Reguero Lindor took to social media to support Mamdani during November’s election.

"Supporting politicians who fight for immigrants, artists, workers, and everyone who deserves a dignified life – isn’t against my interests, even if I’m in a different economic position, my well-being is tied to the well-being of others. When humanity thrives, we all do. Choosing kindness, equity, and solidarity isn’t radical – it’s what keeps us human," Requero Lindor captioned the post she re-shared, according to Sportskeeda.com.

"Your enemies aren’t the immigrants — they’re the one-percenters hoarding the wealth while leaving you without basic needs."

Mamdani said he could not be more excited to share this moment with the members of his committee.

"Our city's artists, thinkers, organizers, and activists have shaped what New York looks, sounds, and feels like," Mamdani said. "This is a celebration of the movement that made this victory possible, and the beginning of a new dawn for our city. I could not be more excited to share this moment with these committee members and with New Yorkers across the five boroughs."

Other celebrities such as actor and filmmaker John Turturro, actress and activist Cynthia Nixon and actor and author Kal Penn are also on the committee.

Fox News Digital reached out to Major League Baseball and the Mets, but did not immediately get a response.

Requero Lindor lists herself as a "Breastfeeding + home birth + social justice advocate" in her Instagram bio. Her husband was traded to the Mets prior to the 2021 season.

She criticized the Trump administration in March.

"The Trump administration’s push to get rid of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a huge mistake that will only make things worse for everyone," she wrote on Threads. "Ignoring racism in history doesn’t make it go away—it just keeps people uninformed and stops us from fixing real problems. CRT isn’t about blaming people; it’s about understanding how the past shaped the present so we can build a fairer future.

"Getting rid of DEI programs is just as harmful. These programs help make sure schools, workplaces, and communities are open to everyone, no matter their background. When you take them away, talented people miss out on opportunities, and businesses lose out on fresh ideas and innovation. A society that values diversity is stronger and more successful. But when we stop these efforts, we create more division, more misunderstanding, and fewer opportunities for people to succeed."

The 32-year-old signed a 10-year, $341 million contract extension with the Mets upon being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians, and is set to enter his sixth season with the Mets.

