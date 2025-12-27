Phillies' Bryce Harper sends apparent message to team exec in TikTok post after criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bryce Harper seemed to have a message for a key face of his own team.

Shortly after the Philadelphia Phillies were ousted from the postseason, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski proclaimed that his star first baseman "didn't have an elite season like he has had in the past."

He wasn't exactly wrong — Harper hit .261 with an .844 OPS in 2025, both lower than his career averages. In both of his MVP seasons, he hit over .300 with an OPS of over 1.000.

Harper voiced his displeasure with Dombrowski's comments shortly afterward, and the two are said to have discussed the matter in private. However, it doesn't seem like Harper is totally over it.

In a recent TikTok post of himself at a batting cage, Harper was seen wearing a shirt that read, "NOT ELITE."

Harper turned 33 one week after the Phillies were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who eventually won their second consecutive World Series. The Phillies have been a mainstay in October this decade but have been unable to get over the hump.

Dombrowski said Harper was "still an All-Star caliber player," but "we (can) only find out if he becomes elite or if he continues to be good."

"I look around the league … Freddie Freeman. He’s a really good player, right? He still is a good player. Is he elite like he was before? Probably not to the same extent. Freddie’s a tremendous player. And, that to me, is Bryce. Can he rise to the next level again?" Dombrowski said. "I don’t really know that answer.

"I mean, really, he’s the one that will dictate that more than anything else, is what it comes down to. I don’t think he’s content with the year that he had. And, again, it wasn’t a bad year, but when I think of Bryce Harper, you’re thinking elite, you’re thinking one of the top 10 players in baseball, and I don’t think [his 2025 season] fit into that category. But, again, very good player."

Harper played in 132 games this season, landing on the injured list with a wrist injury. He signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies ahead of the 2019 season.

