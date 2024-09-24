Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets

Mets rookie, younger brother of Ronald Acuna Jr., reveals who family is rooting for in pivotal series

The Mets are two games ahead of Atlanta in the wild-card race

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 24 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It already feels like the postseason down in Atlanta.

The New York Mets are in Georgia to take on the NL East rival Braves, and the stakes are high.

Postseason spots are on the line, and, for the Mets, it's simple. Win the series, and they'll be playing in October.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luisangel Acuna

New York Mets shortstop Luisangel Acuna throws out Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm during the eighth inning at Citi Field.  (Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images)

The Mets added rookie shortstop Luisangel Acuna, the younger brother of Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., to their lineup this season.

The infielder told reporters he has about 15 family members in town for Tuesday night's game, and he says the family has an easy rooting interest.

"Me. My brother's not playing," he said through an interpreter.

The older brother, the National League's reigning MVP, tore an ACL earlier this year to end his season. It's the same injury he suffered in 2021, but Atlanta wound up winning the World Series that year.

Luisangel Acuna after home run

New York Mets shortstop Luisangel Acuna celebrates a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Citi Field.  (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

YANKEES GREAT CC SABATHIA GIVES HIS THOUGHTS ON JUAN SOTO RETURNING IN FREE AGENCY: 'MUST-HAVE ON BOTH SIDES'

Entering the series, the Mets are two games ahead of Atlanta, and the season series is tied at five. So, if the Mets win this three-game set, that would ensure Atlanta cannot pass them in the standings. New York is 87-69, while the Braves are 85-71.

Two years ago, the Mets and Braves were in a similar situation. Although both teams had clinched postseason spots by the time they met in late September, the division title was on the line. The Braves swept New York, putting the Mets in the wild-card round, where they lost.

Luisangel Acuna running

New York Mets shortstop Luisangel Acuna runs to first base during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.  (Lucas Boland/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The latest series may face some weather delays due to a rainstorm expected to hammer the southeast Wednesday and Thursday.

A contingency plan has not yet been announced, but options could include a doubleheader Monday or moving the series to a different location.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.