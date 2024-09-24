Mets rookie, younger brother of Ronald Acuna Jr., reveals who family is rooting for in pivotal series

It already feels like the postseason down in Atlanta.

The New York Mets are in Georgia to take on the NL East rival Braves, and the stakes are high.

Postseason spots are on the line, and, for the Mets, it's simple. Win the series, and they'll be playing in October.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Mets added rookie shortstop Luisangel Acuna, the younger brother of Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., to their lineup this season.

The infielder told reporters he has about 15 family members in town for Tuesday night's game, and he says the family has an easy rooting interest.

"Me. My brother's not playing," he said through an interpreter.

The older brother, the National League's reigning MVP, tore an ACL earlier this year to end his season. It's the same injury he suffered in 2021, but Atlanta wound up winning the World Series that year.

YANKEES GREAT CC SABATHIA GIVES HIS THOUGHTS ON JUAN SOTO RETURNING IN FREE AGENCY: 'MUST-HAVE ON BOTH SIDES'

Entering the series, the Mets are two games ahead of Atlanta, and the season series is tied at five. So, if the Mets win this three-game set, that would ensure Atlanta cannot pass them in the standings. New York is 87-69, while the Braves are 85-71.

Two years ago, the Mets and Braves were in a similar situation. Although both teams had clinched postseason spots by the time they met in late September, the division title was on the line. The Braves swept New York, putting the Mets in the wild-card round, where they lost.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The latest series may face some weather delays due to a rainstorm expected to hammer the southeast Wednesday and Thursday.

A contingency plan has not yet been announced, but options could include a doubleheader Monday or moving the series to a different location.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.