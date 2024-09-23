Yankees great CC Sabathia gives his thoughts on Juan Soto returning in free agency: 'Must-have on both sides'

The New York Yankees are entering the homestretch of the 2024 regular-season having already clinched a postseason berth, and they need just one win against the Baltimore Orioles to secure the AL East title.

It has been a tremendous season for New York, but of course, the job is not finished yet as they search for that elusive 28th World Series title.

However, while the focus is certainly on reaching the Fall Classic for the first time since 2009, Yankees fans are chanting "Re-sign Soto!" from the bleachers in the Bronx.

The Yankees appear to be a hot team at the right time, but the reality of their situation in terms of Juan Soto is that his guaranteed days in pinstripes are dwindling. Soon, after what every Yankee fan hopes is a World Series victory, Soto will hit the free agent market, leaving all 30 teams the chance to bid for his generational talents in 2025 and beyond.

With the chants getting louder with every series, it is safe to say Yankees fans desperately want Soto to stay with them, just as his counterpart Aaron Judge did when he was set for free agency before the beginning of the 2023 campaign.

But what does a former Yankees star like CC Sabathia think should happen for Soto?

"I think it’s a must-have on both sides," Sabathia said at his 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, which benefits his PitCCh In Foundation. "I think, for him, it makes sense. And for the Yankees, it makes sense. Honestly, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. But I think you just look at the season, it played out perfectly."

Sabathia has some bias after spending 11 years in a Yankees uniform, including playing a major role in the team's 2009 World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. It is easy to say it makes sense for both sides because of the situation the Yankees find themselves in heading into October – a postseason berth and possibly the top record in the American League, which leads to home-field advantage throughout.

However, when looking at what Soto is doing in a Yankees uniform on the stat sheet, it is hard not wanting to keep it going.

First, as it stands heading into the Baltimore series, Soto has his highest batting average since his 2021 MVP-runner-up season, when he hit .313. He also has his highest slugging percentage (.572) in his career, albeit in the shortened 2020 season.

Soto has also benefited from the short porch that Yankee Stadium offers, smashing 40 home runs for a career-high in that category, while leading the league right now in runs scored at 124 with 104 RBI, which he is also on pace to set a career-high in as well.

It is perhaps the greatest contract year of all time, and there is no doubt Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, will be setting the price tag through the roof, because you just don’t find 25-year-old outfielders with this type of game often. In fact, you just don’t get an opportunity to add a player like this ever.

While there is sure to be a bidding war – the New York Mets are expected to be frontrunners alongside the Yankees – Soto does seem to fit in nicely with Judge and the rest of the Yankees in the clubhouse.

There is also the argument that Soto’s numbers have been inflated this year because teams would rather try their chances with him than the MVP Judge is this year, as he chases 60 home runs in these last few games.

If that is the case, Soto will not complain about pitchers trying to attack him. It clearly has not been working in their favor. Will he find that same treatment elsewhere?

At the end of the day, no one knows what Soto is thinking, or where his priorities lie. The same goes for Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner; how much is he willing to spend for Soto as he looks at his payroll?

It could become complicated this offseason, but Sabathia likes to think in simpler terms: It just makes sense.

It might make even more sense to Soto if he was to capture his second career World Series with the team and fan base that has truly embraced him, and does not want to see him go.

