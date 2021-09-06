Mets owner Steve Cohen blasts Javy Baez critics after solid game

New York Mets second baseman Javy Baez finished 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in a 13-6 blowout win Sunday against the last-place Washington Nationals.

Mets owner Steve Cohen called out the Baez critics after the game.

"Where are the Twitter ‘experts’ complaining about Baez now. They must be away for the weekend," Cohen wrote.

His message appeared to be to those who were upset Baez was taunting fans with his "thumbs-down" gesture. He and a few other teammates took issue with the fans booing and decided to send a message back to them.

The short-lived controversy ended with Baez apologizing earlier in the week.

"I didn’t mean to offend anybody. This is something that I’ve done in the past against the other team. I did it in LA to the dugout. I might [have said] something wrong about how I was booing the fans, and I really meant to [say] like, ‘Boo me now’ -- and not to the fans -- to our dugout because I’ve done it with the other team and against other teams," he said, via SNY.

"I’ve never seen the same fans and I didn’t say the fans are bad. I love the fans," he said. "But I just felt like we were alone. The fans obviously want us to win, and they pay our salary, like everybody says. But we want to win, too. The frustration got to us, and I didn’t mean to offend anybody, and if I did offend anybody, we apologize."

Baez said he can "accept" fans booing him.

The newly acquired player originally called on Mets fans to "be better."

The Mets acquired Baez before the trade deadline in July. In 24 games, Baez is batting .262 with six home runs and has an OPS of .854.