New York Mets minor league affiliate's fireworks display goes up in smoke

A New York Mets minor league affiliate ran into some trouble with is fireworks celebration Thursday night.

The St. Lucie Mets – New York’s Single-A affiliate that plays in the Florida State League – had plans to put on a fireworks display after defeating the Daytona Tortugas, 4-1, to celebrate Independence Day. But the show at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Fla., didn’t go as planned.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed an explosion and a fire behind the outfield wall.

There were no reports of injuries.

The incident was not the first occurrence of a major blaze started by fireworks at the minor league stadium. Just two years ago, in 2017, a fireworks mishap caused a small wildfire, according to TC Palm.