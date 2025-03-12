Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

New York Mets

Mets' Juan Soto silences heckler by launching home run directly at him

Fan called Soto 'overpaid' and 'overrated'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Don't taunt Juan Soto because he'll make you look silly.

Soto signed the richest deal in the history of North American sports in December, when he agreed to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

In the early going, Soto seems to be worth every penny, hitting nearly .400 in his first Mets spring training.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Juan Soto home run trot

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto rounds third base after a home run during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.  (Reinhold Matay/Imagn Images)

But one fan in the stands Monday night disagreed, constantly heckling Soto by calling him "overpaid" and "overrated," and it was caught on camera.

Soto turned and gave the fan a look. Perhaps it was a look of annoyance, but maybe Soto was warning the fan of his imminent revenge.

The fan got an immediate taste of his own medicine when Soto launched a solo home run directly at the fan, and he didn't even come away with the ball.

Soto pointed at the fan after the ball cleared the fence, and it gave the Mets a 4-0 lead in an eventual 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Juan Soto smiles

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto during a spring training workout at Clover Park.  (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

GERRIT COLE WILL MISS 2025 MLB SEASON AS YANKEES ANNOUNCE ACE WILL UNDERGO TOMMY JOHN SURGERY

Soto, a four-time All-Star, had the best season of his career with the Yankees last season, hitting .288 with a career-best 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. 

In the Yankees’ run to the World Series, Soto elevated his game, hitting .327 with four home runs in 14 postseason games, including the ALCS-winning home run.

In addition to his four All-Star game appearances, Soto, just 26 years old, is a five-time Silver Slugger and won the batting title in the shortened 2020 season. 

Juan Soto smiles at Citi Field

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto poses for photos during his introductory press conference at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, he'll be at the top of a lineup that made it to the NLCS in a surprising late-season run last year.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.