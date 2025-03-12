Mets' Juan Soto silences heckler by launching home run directly at him

Don't taunt Juan Soto because he'll make you look silly.

Soto signed the richest deal in the history of North American sports in December, when he agreed to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

In the early going, Soto seems to be worth every penny, hitting nearly .400 in his first Mets spring training.

But one fan in the stands Monday night disagreed, constantly heckling Soto by calling him "overpaid" and "overrated," and it was caught on camera.

Soto turned and gave the fan a look. Perhaps it was a look of annoyance, but maybe Soto was warning the fan of his imminent revenge.

The fan got an immediate taste of his own medicine when Soto launched a solo home run directly at the fan, and he didn't even come away with the ball.

Soto pointed at the fan after the ball cleared the fence, and it gave the Mets a 4-0 lead in an eventual 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Soto, a four-time All-Star, had the best season of his career with the Yankees last season, hitting .288 with a career-best 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.

In the Yankees’ run to the World Series, Soto elevated his game, hitting .327 with four home runs in 14 postseason games, including the ALCS-winning home run.

In addition to his four All-Star game appearances, Soto, just 26 years old, is a five-time Silver Slugger and won the batting title in the shortened 2020 season.

Now, he'll be at the top of a lineup that made it to the NLCS in a surprising late-season run last year.

