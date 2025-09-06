Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Mets' Jonah Tong reveals 'unbelievable' way to upgrade grilled cheese

Tong made his first MLB start last month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
New York Mets pitcher Jonah Tong made quite the impression on fans during the week as he revealed a hot food take that he hoped would stick with others.

In a recent interview, he left MLB fans scratching their heads a bit when he offered his own hot take on one of his favorite bites – the grilled cheese sandwich.

Jonah Tong vs Reds

New York Mets pitcher Jonah Tong throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Canadian baseball player told the World Baseball Network he dips his grilled cheese sandwiches in maple syrup and that he "absolutely" loves it. He explained his love for the odd food pairing in a separate interview with MLB’s Cut4.

He was asked what the "secret" was to a great grilled cheese.

"The secret is maple syrup," Tong said. "It’s unbelievable. My grandpa taught me that, and it’s …"

He said he uses the maple syrup as a dipping sauce. 

Jonah Tong in the dugout

New York Mets starting pitcher Jonah Tong speaks to a trainer in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

"Grilled cheese. Chop it up. Dip it in it. Unbelievable. It’s my favorite thing."

The Mets selected Tong in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He moved through the minor league system to earn a start on the major league roster.

In that lone start against the Miami Marlins, Tong lasted five innings and struck out six batters. New York won the game 19-9.

Jonah Tong vs Marlins

New York Mets' Jonah Tong (21) walks out of the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

He was on the mound again on Saturday but picked up the loss against the Cincinnati Reds. He allowed four runs on three hits and struck out six.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

