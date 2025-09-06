Mets' Jonah Tong reveals 'unbelievable' way to upgrade grilled cheese

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets pitcher Jonah Tong made quite the impression on fans during the week as he revealed a hot food take that he hoped would stick with others.

In a recent interview, he left MLB fans scratching their heads a bit when he offered his own hot take on one of his favorite bites – the grilled cheese sandwich.

The Canadian baseball player told the World Baseball Network he dips his grilled cheese sandwiches in maple syrup and that he "absolutely" loves it. He explained his love for the odd food pairing in a separate interview with MLB’s Cut4.

He was asked what the "secret" was to a great grilled cheese.

"The secret is maple syrup," Tong said. "It’s unbelievable. My grandpa taught me that, and it’s …"

He said he uses the maple syrup as a dipping sauce.

"Grilled cheese. Chop it up. Dip it in it. Unbelievable. It’s my favorite thing."

The Mets selected Tong in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He moved through the minor league system to earn a start on the major league roster.

In that lone start against the Miami Marlins, Tong lasted five innings and struck out six batters. New York won the game 19-9.

He was on the mound again on Saturday but picked up the loss against the Cincinnati Reds. He allowed four runs on three hits and struck out six.