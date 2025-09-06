Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies

Young Phillies fan forced to give up Harrison Bader home run ball to irate fan gets meet and greet, signed bat

A viral clip showed a woman in Phillies clothing demanding Bader's home run ball

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan got the chance to meet center fielder Harrison Bader after Friday night’s win over the Miami Marlins – a consolation for having to give up Bader’s home run ball following a heated dispute with a woman in the stands.

The incident, which went viral on social media, happened in the fourth inning when Bader hit a solo home run into the left-field stands. Fans scrambled for the ball, including the young boy’s father, who walked away victorious. 

Harrison Bader celebrates with Max Kepler

Philadelphia Phillies' Harrison Bader, right, celebrates with Max Kepler (17) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

But moments later, a woman, also in Phillies clothing, approached the father and son. 

Several videos posted to social media appeared to show the woman shouting at the man, claiming, "You took it from me." 

"That was in my hands," the woman could be heard repeating. 

The father then appeared to take the ball out of his son’s glove and hand it over to the woman, adding, "Bye" before she stormed off. 

Harrison Bader gestures to the bullpen

Philadelphia Phillies' Harrison Bader (2) gestures to the bullpen after hitting a home run during the forth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

But later in the game, the young fan was approached by a Marlins staffer at loanDepot Park, who handed him a gift bag. 

"This is for you, I’m so sorry," the staffer could be heard saying in a video shared on social media. 

In the end, the young fan walked away with a souvenir of his own. 

Harrison Bader reacts

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader (2) reacts after striking out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The Phillies shared photos to their social media of Bader meeting with the fan and handing him a signed bat.

"Going home with a signed bat from Bader," the post read. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

