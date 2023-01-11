Mets break silence on Carlos Correa debacle as shortstop's deal with Twins becomes official

Carlos Correa agreed to 31 years in contracts worth $865 million during his free agency. Of course, he'll only receive a fraction of that amount.

Early in December, he and the San Francisco Giants reportedly agreed on a 13-year, $350 million deal.

However, after the Giants took issue with his physical, the New York Mets swooped in and reportedly agreed to pay him $315 million over the next dozen years and shift him to third base.

The Mets were not pleased with what they saw in Correa's physical either. After weeks of radio silence, both sides leaked that a deal would not happen.

On Tuesday, Correa and the Minnesota Twins announced a reunion for six years and $200 million.

Mets owner Steve Cohen had gone on record about how thrilled he was to bring in Correa, even saying the infielder was what the Mets "needed."

Roughly three weeks later, the Mets have changed their tune, and they released a brief statement on what happened with Correa.

"We were unable to reach an agreement. We wish Carlos all the best," the organization said Wednesday.

Derek Falvey, the Twins' president of baseball operations, dodged a question in Correa's re-introductory press conference about taking a risk with any apparent injury concerns that stem from a broken ankle in 2014.

Correa has been placed on the injured list seven times in his eight-year career and has played at least 140 games just twice in his career (2016, 2021). The 28-year-old played in 136 last season because he had two trips to the injured list.

Correa is a .279 hitter for his career with an .836 OPS and a Gold Glove Award in 2021. He also won the Platinum Glove in the AL.