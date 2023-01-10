Carlos Correa agrees to third free-agent deal amid injury concerns: report

Carlos Correa appeared to have finally found a home after two deals fell through in free agency.

Correa is set to rejoin the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN reported Tuesday, pending the completion of a physical. He could earn up to $270 million with a vesting option.

The Twins have yet to announce the deal.

The All-Star shortstop was set to join the San Francisco Giants last month but a 13-year, $350 million deal fell through over concerns about his health. San Francisco ended up passing and Correa moved onto the next best option – the New York Mets.

The Mets and Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal but that wasn’t finalized either. New York reportedly had concerns about Correa’s ankle and the completion of his physical went awry and hampered the deal.

The Twins deal is reportedly seven years and $150 million less than the Giants' offer and six years, $115 million less than the Mets' offer.

San Francisco executive Farhan Zaidi said late last month that the club expressed concerns to Correa’s agent Scott Boras about the player’s ankle.

"I was on the phone with Scott Boras on the Monday that we did Carlos' physical right when his plane landed in San Francisco at 5 p.m. and those conversations continued from that point, so any suggestion that this was an 11th-hour thing is just not accurate," Zaidi said. "As soon as we had information we shared it. We have a good working relationship with Scott Boras and his agency."

The Giants had a "difference of opinion on the medical review," the team said when the deal fell apart.

Now, it appears, Correa is set to go back to Minnesota. He signed with the team last spring but opted out of his deal at the start of free agency.

Correa hit .291 with a .834 OPS in 2022. He hit 22 home runs and drove in 64 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.