Pirates broadcasters slam Oneil Cruz's defensive effort vs Mets

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Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz has come under fire for his defensive effort early in the season as the team has dropped two of its first three games to start the 2026 season.

On Sunday, Cruz heard it from Pirates broadcasters Greg Brown and Matt Capps. In a 1-1 game against the New York Mets in the bottom of the second inning, Cruz caught a fly ball for the second out of the inning as baserunner Brett Baty considered tagging up to head to second.

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Capps and Brown were not thrilled with Cruz’s effort.

"You do want to see a little more enthusiasm to get the ball in," Capps said.

"A little lackadaisical on Cruz’s part," Brown added.

Cruz finished the game 1-for-4 with a run scored as the Pirates defeated the Mets 4-3 in 10 innings. But through three games, Cruz has already been a source of consternation for Pirates fans.

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He made a bad defensive play in the first game of the season with Paul Skenes on the mound. Skenes was dealing with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning on Thursday when Baty hit a ball over Cruz’s head.

Cruz started to move forward before he realized the ball was going to sail over his head. It allowed more runs on the board and Skenes failed to make it through the first.

He was benched for the second game of the season and only used in a pinch-hit role.

"Just the sun was right in front of my face," he told reporters about the Opening Day mistake, via SNY. "You don’t want those things to happen, but it was really uncomfortable today to have the sun right in front of my face. I tried my best, but it was kinda tough."

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Pittsburgh is 1-2 to begin the year.