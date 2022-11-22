Melvin Gordon drops OJ Simpson reference after getting released by Broncos

The Denver Broncos released running back Melvin Gordon on Monday after yet another fumble.

Sunday's fumble came inside the Las Vegas Raiders' three-yard line after he notched a clutch 1st and goal, but he lost the ball, pushing the Broncos back several yards and forcing them to kick a field goal that was blocked.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Gordon didn't lose the fumble, it was his fifth muff of the season – he's lost two.

Gordon took to Instagram after he was released, and made quite the meme of himself: He superimposed his face on a still shot of the infamous O.J. Simpson/white Bronco chase.

BRONCOS WAIVE VETERAN RUNNING BACK MELVIN GORDON AFTER COSTLY FUMBLE

Gordon also wrote a message to Broncos fans.

"Hahaha [laughing emoji] boy y'all fans was hell lmfaooo. Thank y'all too broncos country. Let's atleast laugh on the way out," Gordon wrote.

Gordon was a pleasant surprise last year. Despite an impressive rookie season from Javonte Williams in 2021, Gordon still managed 4.5 yards per carry, running for 918 yards on 203 attempts and adding 28 receptions for 213 yards – he also scored 10 total touchdowns.

But he only has scored twice this year and has averaged only 3.5 yards per carry in the wake of Williams' torn ACL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nobody in the NFL has more fumbles (26) or lost fumbles (18) than Gordon over the past decade.

Gordon spent his first five seasons with the Chargers before heading to Denver in 2020.