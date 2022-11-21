Broncos waive veteran running back Melvin Gordon after costly fumble

Melvin Gordon III’s fifth fumble of the season on Sunday proved to be the most costly one yet.

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that they had waived the veteran running back just one day after he struggled to secure the ball at the Raiders’ 2-yard line in the first half of Sunday’s overtime loss to Las Vegas.

"He's a true pro. He's done a lot of good stuff here with the Denver Broncos and scored some touchdowns for us this year, and we thought it was best for the team, and we've moved on, and I wished him the best of luck," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday.

"I think it's great for him to have a fresh start."

Gordon got the first down just before halftime but Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby punched the ball from his arms near the goal line. The ensuing field goal attempt was then batted down by Crosby.

"I was sick about it, obviously," Gordon said after the game, via ESPN. "I kind of know what comes after that at this point. I shot my own self in the foot. I am a little salty because I was feeling it [Sunday]. That happened and I kind of knew that I was going to have to find a way to get back in rhythm. I knew it was going to be tough. I tried to make splashes here and there after it but my share of opportunities kind of dwindled after that, so that's my fault."

Gordon had two touchdown runs this season to go with five fumbles, two of which he lost. That gave him 26 career fumbles, 18 of them recovered by opponents. Nobody in the NFL has more fumbles or lost fumbles than Gordon over the past decade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.