Meet the Americans who dominated the 2024 Paris Olympics

Nearly 600 Americans traveled to France this summer for the 2024 Paris Olympics with one goal in mind: bring home the gold.

The U.S. was represented by 592 athletes across 34 different sports, which helped the Americans top the medal count with 126 overall. The second closest with 91 medals was China. The U.S. also tied for first with 40 gold medals.

Read below for a complete breakdown of Team USA’s total medal count.

Track and Field

The Americans saw the most success in track and field, winning a total of 34 medals, including 14 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze. American track star Noah Lyles earned his first Olympic gold with a first-place finish in the men’s 100-meter final, while Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown set a world record in the mixed 4x400-meter relay.

Gold

Noah Lyles – men's 100m

Gabby Thomas – women's 200m

Quincy Hall – men's 400m

Cole Hocker – men's 1,500m

Grant Holloway – men's 110m hurdles

Masai Russell – women's 100m hurdles

Rai Benjamin – men's 400m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – women's 400m hurdles

Tara Davis-Woodhall – women's long jump

Ryan Crouser – men's shot put

Valarie Allman – women's discus throw

Women's 4x100m relay

Men's 4x400m relay

Women's 4x400m relay

Swimming

USA Swimming topped the gold medal count in swimming with eight golds, edging out Australia by one. Katie Ledecky continued her dominance in the pool, becoming just the sixth Olympian to ever win nine gold medals. Team USA took home 28 total medals in swimming, including 13 silver and seven bronze.

Gold

Katie Ledecky – women's 800m freestyle

Bobby Finke – men's 1,500m freestyle

Katie Ledecky – women's 1,500m freestyle

Kate Douglass – women's 200m breaststroke

Torri Huske - women's 100m butterfly

Men's 4x100m – freestyle relay

Women's 4x100m medley relay

Mixed 4x100m medley relay

Gymnastics

Simone Biles returned to the Olympics with vengeance after her heartbreaking run in Tokyo. She made history in Paris by winning three gold medals to cement her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. American Stephen Nedoroscik also captivated fans at home and earned himself a bronze medal in the men’s pommel horse. The U.S. won nine medals, including Biles’ three gold, one silver and five bronze.

Gold

Simone Biles – women's vault

Simone Biles – women's individual all-around

Women's team

Wrestling

Total medal count: two gold, two silver, three bronze

Gold

Sarah Hildebrandt – women's 50kg

Amit Elor – women's 68kg

Shooting

Vincent Hancock continued to make history at the Olympics by winning his fourth straight Olympic gold medal in men’s skeet, remaining as the only skeet shooter to win more than one gold medal in the event. Team USA walked away with five medals, including three silver and one bronze.

Fencing

The U.S. women’s foil team joined the history books in Paris after claiming Team USA’s first gold medal in the event with a win over Italy. They took home four total medals, including four gold, one silver and one bronze.

Gold

Lee Kiefer – women's individual foil

Women's team foil

Skateboarding

Total medal count: two silver, one bronze

Basketball

Team USA’s men’s basketball won its fifth straight gold medal and 17th overall after defeating the host nation, 98-87, in the men’s final, while the women’s team also defeated France by just one point to win their eighth consecutive gold medal.

Total medal count: two gold

Cycling (track)

Total medal count: two gold

Gold

Jennifer Valente – women's omnium

Women's team pursuit

Cycling (road)

Total medal count: one gold, one bronze

Gold

Kristen Faulkner – women's road race

Rowing

Total medal count: one gold, one bronze

Gold

Men’s four

Weight lifting

Total medal count: one gold, one bronze

Gold

Olivia Reeves – women's 71kg

Archery

Total medal count: one silver, one bronze

Sport Climbing

Total medal count: one silver, one bronze

Tennis

Total medal count: one silver, one bronze

Volleyball

Total medal count: one silver, one bronze

Soccer

The U.S. women’s national soccer team had something to prove in Paris, having not won gold since the 2012 London Olympics. But in the 57th minute of their final against Brazil, Mallory Swanson scored in what was her 100th appearance for the national team to lead Team USA to its fifth gold medal in the event.

Golf

Scottie Scheffler has been going for gold all year long, and he was able to capture his first Olympic medal in Paris, setting a record in the men’s individual for 72 holes at 19-under 265.

Surfing

Gold

Caroline Marks – women's shortboard

Artistic Swimming

Total medal count: one silver

BMX Freestyle

Total medal count: one silver

Canoe Sprint

Total medal count: one silver

Diving

Total medal count: one silver

Equestrian

Total medal count: one silver

Mountain Bike

Total medal count: one silver

Triathlon

Total medal count: one silver

Basketball 3x3

Total medal count: one bronze

Boxing

Total medal count: one bronze

Breaking

Total medal count: one bronze

Canoe Slalom

Total medal count: one bronze

Rugby

The U.S. picked up its first-ever medal in rugby sevens when the women’s team upset Australia in the finals seconds of the bronze medal match.

Total medal count: one bronze

Sailing

Total medal count: one bronze

Taekwondo

Total medal count: one bronze

Water Polo

Total medal count: one bronze

The Associated Press contributed to this report.