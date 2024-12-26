Meet the Americans who dominated the 2024 Paris Olympics

Nearly 600 Americans traveled to France this summer for the 2024 Paris Olympics with one goal in mind: bring home the gold.
The U.S. was represented by 592 athletes across 34 different sports, which helped the Americans top the medal count with 126 overall. The second closest with 91 medals was China. The U.S. also tied for first with 40 gold medals.
Read below for a complete breakdown of Team USA’s total medal count.
Track and Field
The Americans saw the most success in track and field, winning a total of 34 medals, including 14 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze. American track star Noah Lyles earned his first Olympic gold with a first-place finish in the men’s 100-meter final, while Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown set a world record in the mixed 4x400-meter relay.
Gold
- Noah Lyles – men's 100m
- Gabby Thomas – women's 200m
- Quincy Hall – men's 400m
- Cole Hocker – men's 1,500m
- Grant Holloway – men's 110m hurdles
- Masai Russell – women's 100m hurdles
- Rai Benjamin – men's 400m hurdles
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – women's 400m hurdles
- Tara Davis-Woodhall – women's long jump
- Ryan Crouser – men's shot put
- Valarie Allman – women's discus throw
- Women's 4x100m relay
- Men's 4x400m relay
- Women's 4x400m relay
Swimming
USA Swimming topped the gold medal count in swimming with eight golds, edging out Australia by one. Katie Ledecky continued her dominance in the pool, becoming just the sixth Olympian to ever win nine gold medals. Team USA took home 28 total medals in swimming, including 13 silver and seven bronze.
Gold
- Katie Ledecky – women's 800m freestyle
- Bobby Finke – men's 1,500m freestyle
- Katie Ledecky – women's 1,500m freestyle
- Kate Douglass – women's 200m breaststroke
- Torri Huske - women's 100m butterfly
- Men's 4x100m – freestyle relay
- Women's 4x100m medley relay
- Mixed 4x100m medley relay
Gymnastics
Simone Biles returned to the Olympics with vengeance after her heartbreaking run in Tokyo. She made history in Paris by winning three gold medals to cement her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. American Stephen Nedoroscik also captivated fans at home and earned himself a bronze medal in the men’s pommel horse. The U.S. won nine medals, including Biles’ three gold, one silver and five bronze.
Gold
- Simone Biles – women's vault
- Simone Biles – women's individual all-around
- Women's team
Wrestling
Total medal count: two gold, two silver, three bronze
Gold
- Sarah Hildebrandt – women's 50kg
- Amit Elor – women's 68kg
Shooting
Vincent Hancock continued to make history at the Olympics by winning his fourth straight Olympic gold medal in men’s skeet, remaining as the only skeet shooter to win more than one gold medal in the event. Team USA walked away with five medals, including three silver and one bronze.
Fencing
The U.S. women’s foil team joined the history books in Paris after claiming Team USA’s first gold medal in the event with a win over Italy. They took home four total medals, including four gold, one silver and one bronze.
Gold
- Lee Kiefer – women's individual foil
- Women's team foil
Skateboarding
Total medal count: two silver, one bronze
Basketball
Team USA’s men’s basketball won its fifth straight gold medal and 17th overall after defeating the host nation, 98-87, in the men’s final, while the women’s team also defeated France by just one point to win their eighth consecutive gold medal.
Total medal count: two gold
Cycling (track)
Total medal count: two gold
Gold
- Jennifer Valente – women's omnium
- Women's team pursuit
Cycling (road)
Total medal count: one gold, one bronze
Gold
- Kristen Faulkner – women's road race
Rowing
Total medal count: one gold, one bronze
Gold
- Men’s four
Weight lifting
Total medal count: one gold, one bronze
Gold
- Olivia Reeves – women's 71kg
Archery
Total medal count: one silver, one bronze
Sport Climbing
Total medal count: one silver, one bronze
Tennis
Total medal count: one silver, one bronze
Volleyball
Total medal count: one silver, one bronze
Soccer
The U.S. women’s national soccer team had something to prove in Paris, having not won gold since the 2012 London Olympics. But in the 57th minute of their final against Brazil, Mallory Swanson scored in what was her 100th appearance for the national team to lead Team USA to its fifth gold medal in the event.
Golf
Scottie Scheffler has been going for gold all year long, and he was able to capture his first Olympic medal in Paris, setting a record in the men’s individual for 72 holes at 19-under 265.
Surfing
Gold
Caroline Marks – women's shortboard
Artistic Swimming
Total medal count: one silver
BMX Freestyle
Total medal count: one silver
Canoe Sprint
Total medal count: one silver
Diving
Total medal count: one silver
Equestrian
Total medal count: one silver
Mountain Bike
Total medal count: one silver
Triathlon
Total medal count: one silver
Basketball 3x3
Total medal count: one bronze
Boxing
Total medal count: one bronze
Breaking
Total medal count: one bronze
Canoe Slalom
Total medal count: one bronze
Rugby
The U.S. picked up its first-ever medal in rugby sevens when the women’s team upset Australia in the finals seconds of the bronze medal match.
Total medal count: one bronze
Sailing
Total medal count: one bronze
Taekwondo
Total medal count: one bronze
Water Polo
Total medal count: one bronze
