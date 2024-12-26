Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Year in Review

Meet the Americans who dominated the 2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA dominated overall medal count with 126 medals, including 40 gold

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 26 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Nearly 600 Americans traveled to France this summer for the 2024 Paris Olympics with one goal in mind: bring home the gold. 

The U.S. was represented by 592 athletes across 34 different sports, which helped the Americans top the medal count with 126 overall. The second closest with 91 medals was China. The U.S. also tied for first with 40 gold medals. 

Read below for a complete breakdown of Team USA’s total medal count. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Track and Field 

Sha'Carri Richardson leads the team

Sha'carri Richardson, Gabrielle Thomas, Twanisha Terry and Melissa Jefferson of the United States celebrate their gold medal in the Women's 4x100m Relay final at the Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on August 9, 2024. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Americans saw the most success in track and field, winning a total of 34 medals, including 14 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze. American track star Noah Lyles earned his first Olympic gold with a first-place finish in the men’s 100-meter final, while Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown set a world record in the mixed 4x400-meter relay. 

Gold

  • Noah Lyles – men's 100m
  • Gabby Thomas – women's 200m
  • Quincy Hall – men's 400m
  • Cole Hocker – men's 1,500m
  • Grant Holloway – men's 110m hurdles
  • Masai Russell – women's 100m hurdles
  • Rai Benjamin – men's 400m hurdles
  • Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – women's 400m hurdles
  • Tara Davis-Woodhall – women's long jump
  • Ryan Crouser – men's shot put
  • Valarie Allman – women's discus throw
  • Women's 4x100m relay
  • Men's 4x400m relay
  • Women's 4x400m relay

Swimming 

Katie Ledecky waves

Katie Ledecky of Team USA reacts after winning gold in the women's 800-meter freestyle final on day eight of the Paris Olympic Games on August 3, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

USA Swimming topped the gold medal count in swimming with eight golds, edging out Australia by one. Katie Ledecky continued her dominance in the pool, becoming just the sixth Olympian to ever win nine gold medals. Team USA took home 28 total medals in swimming, including 13 silver and seven bronze. 

Gold

  • Katie Ledecky – women's 800m freestyle
  • Bobby Finke – men's 1,500m freestyle
  • Katie Ledecky – women's 1,500m freestyle
  • Kate Douglass – women's 200m breaststroke
  • Torri Huske - women's 100m butterfly
  • Men's 4x100m – freestyle relay
  • Women's 4x100m medley relay
  • Mixed 4x100m medley relay

Gymnastics 

Simone Biles celebrates

USA's Simone Biles celebrates winning the gold medal after the Women's All-Around final at the Bercy Arena on the sixth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on August 1, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Simone Biles returned to the Olympics with vengeance after her heartbreaking run in Tokyo. She made history in Paris by winning three gold medals to cement her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. American Stephen Nedoroscik also captivated fans at home and earned himself a bronze medal in the men’s pommel horse. The U.S. won nine medals, including Biles’ three gold, one silver and five bronze.

Gold

  • Simone Biles – women's vault
  • Simone Biles – women's individual all-around
  • Women's team

Wrestling

Sarah Ann Hildebrandt with the American flag

Sarah Ann Hildebrandt celebrates after her win in the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling final match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 7, 2024. (PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Total medal count: two gold, two silver, three bronze  

Gold 

  • Sarah Hildebrandt – women's 50kg
  • Amit Elor – women's 68kg

Shooting

Conner Lynn Prince, Vincent Hancock pose

Team USA silver medalist Conner Prince and gold medalist Vincent Hancock pose on the podium during the award ceremony for the skeet men's final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on August 3, 2024. (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Vincent Hancock continued to make history at the Olympics by winning his fourth straight Olympic gold medal in men’s skeet, remaining as the only skeet shooter to win more than one gold medal in the event. Team USA walked away with five medals, including three silver and one bronze. 

Fencing 

Lauren Scruggs fencing

Lauren Scruggs (USA) competes against Alice Volpi (ITA) in the women's foil team gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at the Grand Palais. (Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports)

The U.S. women’s foil team joined the history books in Paris after claiming Team USA’s first gold medal in the event with a win over Italy. They took home four total medals, including four gold, one silver and one bronze. 

Gold

  • Lee Kiefer – women's individual foil
  • Women's team foil

Skateboarding

Total medal count: two silver, one bronze

Basketball

Steph Curry and LeBron James

Steph Curry and LeBron James celebrate after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Team USA’s men’s basketball won its fifth straight gold medal and 17th overall after defeating the host nation, 98-87, in the men’s final, while the women’s team also defeated France by just one point to win their eighth consecutive gold medal.

Total medal count: two gold 

TEAM USA'S TOP 5 MOMENTS OF PARIS OLYMPICS

Cycling (track)

Total medal count: two gold

Gold 

  • Jennifer Valente – women's omnium
  • Women's team pursuit

Cycling (road)

Total medal count: one gold, one bronze

Gold 

  • Kristen Faulkner – women's road race

Rowing

Team USA rowing reacts to winning gold

Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan (USA) celebrate their gold medal. (Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports)

Total medal count: one gold, one bronze

Gold 

  • Men’s four

Weight lifting 

Total medal count: one gold, one bronze

Gold 

  • Olivia Reeves – women's 71kg

Archery

Total medal count: one silver, one bronze

Sport Climbing

Total medal count: one silver, one bronze

Tennis

Total medal count: one silver, one bronze

Volleyball 

Total medal count: one silver, one bronze

Soccer 

USWNT celebrates

Team USA players celebrate the opening goal scored by Mallory Swanson in the women's gold medal match against Brazil during the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 10, 2024. (ONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. women’s national soccer team had something to prove in Paris, having not won gold since the 2012 London Olympics. But in the 57th minute of their final against Brazil, Mallory Swanson scored in what was her 100th appearance for the national team to lead Team USA to its fifth gold medal in the event. 

Golf 

Scottie Scheffler with gold

Gold medalist Scottie Scheffler of Team United States poses with his medal following day four of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 4, 2024, in Paris. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler has been going for gold all year long, and he was able to capture his first Olympic medal in Paris, setting a record in the men’s individual for 72 holes at 19-under 265. 

Surfing

Gold 

Caroline Marks – women's shortboard

Artistic Swimming

Total medal count: one silver

BMX Freestyle

Total medal count: one silver

Canoe Sprint

Total medal count: one silver

Diving

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook at previews

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of Team United States train at the Olympic Aquatics Centre ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 22, 2024, in Paris. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Total medal count: one silver

Equestrian

Total medal count: one silver

Mountain Bike

Total medal count: one silver

Triathlon

Total medal count: one silver

Basketball 3x3

Total medal count: one bronze

Boxing

Total medal count: one bronze

Breaking

Total medal count: one bronze

Canoe Slalom

Total medal count: one bronze

Rugby

sammy sullivan cries after olympics win

United States' Sammy Sullivan reacts as she joins her teammates after they won the women's bronze medal Rugby Sevens match on July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The U.S. picked up its first-ever medal in rugby sevens when the women’s team upset Australia in the finals seconds of the bronze medal match.

Total medal count: one bronze

Sailing

Total medal count: one bronze

Taekwondo

Total medal count: one bronze

Water Polo

Total medal count: one bronze

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.